Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Coming to New York City

Step into the world of Van Gogh, through this immersive experience, coming to New York City from July, where visitors are not only entertained but also educated on the life and work of one of history’s foremost artistic geniuses.

The entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and leading entertainment discovery platform Fever, have joined forces to bring this experience to one of the world’s most important cultural hubs, New York City, aiming to bring art and culture back to the city in an exciting and safe way. But why is this specific experience so special and innovative?

This 360-degree, immersive digital art experience, will allow visitors to step into Van Gogh’s paintings themselves, through digital projections, and unique one-of-a-kind VR experiences, bringing to life a new form of immersive Edutainment, a media designed to educate through entertainment. Across the exhibit, 60 projectors bring 200 of Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life, with the projections animating the floor and all the walls. There are dedicated spaces where visitors can watch short documentaries providing insight into Van Gogh’s painting techniques, and other spaces that contain informative panels about the artist’s life and work.

The experience illuminates and transforms a unique physical space into a fully immersive exhibit. Projection and VR gives visitors the opportunity to become the eyes of Van Gogh, allowing them to dive into his mind by experiencing a day in his life, through a VR headset. This element differentiates this experience from other similarly immersive exhibits.

Exhibition Hub has a proven track-record producing more than 70 exhibitions and immersive edutainment experiences around the world, reaching more than six million visitors. The company curates, produces and distributes a large number of exhibitions across the globe, from Europe to America and Asia, delivering experiences to wide audiences and adapting its productions to numerous types of unique venues: from museums to exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, and cathedrals, and historical sites.

“We believe there is a pent-up demand for immersive entertainment, having seen how successful and popular our innovative format has been in other countries,” said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience allows people to learn, gather and enjoy art and entertainment, which we know New Yorkers will love.”

Fever, best known for its immersive experiences Candlelight, The Mad Hatter Gin (& Tea) Party and, most recently, the Los Angeles based Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, have been delighting global audiences through their experiences since 2015, constantly striving to inspire new audiences and revolutionizing the experience industry by democratizing access to culture through their affordable experiences.

Both companies have been operating COVID safe experiences over the last year, following local government guidelines and taking every safety precaution necessary, including safety measures on site and regular COVID testing for all production crew and operations staff.

The exhibit has a natural flow allowing for people to follow a path from beginning to end, with staggered entry times. Visitors to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to anti-COVID transmission protocols. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

The exact location for the experience will be announced in the coming weeks, but will be in the heart of the city, in a unique and inspirational venue, with at least 20,000 square-feet of space to enjoy.

The experience will run from July, with tickets available here. Ticket prices will start at $19.90 for Children and $36.00 for Adults. Special prices are also available for Seniors (65+), Students (13 to 26) and Military.

