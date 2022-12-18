Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Truck in Union Square to Celebrate Launch of New Flavor in Collab With Netflix

Mmmm free ice cream. This week, Van Leeuwen announced its partnership with Netflix. The scoop shop and steaming platform is bringing consumers an all-new mystery flavor – a flavor that takes your taste buds on as many twists and turns as the movie itself – in celebration of the new Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery film.

To give New Yorkers a chance to explore the new flavor, Netflix and Van Leeuwen will be giving away FREE mystery scoops in NYC on Friday, December 23rd in Union Square . The truck will be on-site between 1-5PM ET.

The ice cream is also available to purchase by the scoop and pint at Van Leeuwen locations in NYC, as well as online for nationwide shipping at https://vanleeuwenicecream.com/.