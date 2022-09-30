VanceAI Review: Productivity Series to Handle Photo Editing Online

The term photo editing is a broad one and is only going to get bigger as time goes on. Photo editing is no longer limited to photo cropping and rotating as there are more complex things possible to do with image editing applications and tools. With more tools also comes more complexity of use, which is pretty known when using desktop software applications. However, many beginners and users not specialized in photo editing have a tough time figuring out such software applications. In such cases, you can instead go for VanceAI Productivity series, which is a collection of useful, everyday photo editing tools developed by VanceAI. Considering that this series is online, users may have a much easier time accessing this as compared to the usual software applications.

The Productivity series is powered by VanceAI, which in turn makes use of AI and Machine Learning technologies to offer great results while making it super easy for users to understand the tools. The series consists of highly useful photo editing tools such as image upscaler, passport photo maker, JPEG artifact remover, and more. Casual users and professionals alike will find a lot of use out of this series because basically all kinds of users require at least some kind of photo editing on a regular basis. The difference is that VanceAI is online and built with AI technology.

Pros:

VanceAI has an intuitive and user-friendly UI design that makes it easy to manage everything.

The platform has quite a number of image editing tools offering plenty of solutions.

The AI algorithms in VanceAI tools are competent and capable of offering results within seconds.

Cons:

The odd tool may require you to reload in case it gets unresponsive.

It’s better for users to test the old and new Workspace since some tools work better on either.

What is VanceAI?

With a website application like VanceAI, you can tackle the most common photo editing issues and more instantly. This is because VanceAI is an online based application and does not require any hefty downloads or anything similar to that. Users can simply use the link given in the introduction and start using the photo editing application. The VanceAI platform divides its tools into three categories, which are the Productivity series, Creativity series, and the Image Editor although the Image Editor is often counted as a part of the Productivity series itself. Overall, VanceAI has more than 15 image editing tools on its platform with more to come.

Naturally, the Productivity series is something that aims to boost your efficiency of work by offering tools that are commonly needed by people online. Tools such as image upscalers, background removers, image compressors, etc. are used regularly by professionals online. Also, since all of VanceAI tools are powered by AI and Machine Learning algorithms, you can expect them to process images quickly. Not to mention that paid versions of VanceAI also allow users to batch process up to 10 images at once, taking the productivity up a notch instantly. VanceAI is known to add new updates to the platform regularly. Just recently, they added VanceAI JA, which offers the platform in Japanese in order to make it easy for their Japanese users to use the application.

Main Features of VanceAI Productivity Series with Examples

In this section, we will take a look at each VanceAI tool offered in the Productivity series with examples.

1. VanceAI Image Sharpener for Removing Blurriness

With VanceAI Image Sharpener, you can remove the excessive blurriness that often occurs in photographs. This happens due to multiple reasons but camera settings are one of the most common ones. When you’re in the Workspace, you can set the amount of sharpness you want from your image. However, the best feature of this tool is that you are able to tackle specific blur types from the Workspace itself. If your image has a lot of motion blur, for instance, you can simply click on Motion Blur to make the algorithm perform better on that blur effect. Other than that, you can select General Blur, Lens Blur, and Soft Blur to unblur image. This is a feature that is not really found in other online based applications.

When looking at the result, it can be seen that the tool does remove the blurriness out of the photo and makes the details look sharper although it mainly focuses on the main subject and less on the other parts of the image.

2. VanceAI Image Enhancer for Upgrading Your Photos

Even though photographers have one of the best cameras with them to take photographs of various things, they use image enhancement software applications in order to give their images the final touch. This is similar to what VanceAI Image Enhancer does but online. Once you’re in the Workspace, you simply have to choose the 1x option in order to enhance the photo. The Image Enhancer can improve image quality without upscaling it, which is why choosing the 1x option is important. The other options are for the image upscaler. One of the key features of this tool is that it can make an image look pretty refined and it does that by enhancing the miniscule details of a photo. This makes the image enhancer a great tool to have for product photography.

AI photo enhancer improves the colors and the details of the image. As a result, it is easier to read what’s written on the pouch and the richer colors make the overall aesthetic even prettier to look at.

3. VanceAI Image Denoiser for Getting Rid of Noise

Similar to blur effects in photos, too much image noise can also hamper a photo’s quality and make it look worse than it is. At the same time, image noise and film grain is something that is actively used, though in moderation, in order to make an image look like a certain aesthetic. Therefore, it is important to have a tool such as VanceAI Image Denoiser which can allow you to control the level of image noise your image should have. When using this tool, you can adjust the level of sharpness and image noise level you want in your result image. This also helps the tool to judge and process the image accordingly.

If not, you can always just select Auto parameters or simply start processing the image, leaving it up to the tool to make changes on its own. You can just click on the Denoise tab from the Image Enhancer Workspace to access this tool.

4. VanceAI Image Upscaler for Making Banners & More

While the Image Enhancer was for improving image quality without upscaling them, VanceAI Image Upscaler is for doing both at once. By using this tool, you can increase the resolutions of an image up to 8 times its original size. Apart from that, you can again set the level of sharpness and image noise you want in your result image. The Image Upscaler is ideal for users who need large size images or tend to have many wallpapers on their devices for various uses. This tool can upscale images while also improving their quality. You can convert small size images into large ones with this tool and use them online for social media, your websites, e-commerce selling, and much more.

5. BGremover for Getting Transparent Backgrounds Quickly

A background remover is an important tool for graphic designers and users who like to create imaginative visuals for their business, profile, social media, education, and more. With a good background remover, you can effectively remove an object out of an image and be able to place it in other images without making the entire picture look weird. For this, accuracy is pretty important. BGremover is VanceAI’s background remover that uses AI technology to automatically remove backgrounds from images. When inside the Workspace, you can choose to either cut out a human or an object from the image.

BGremover does a really good job of making a transparent background and cutting out the human figure in the image. The image still has the shadow effect attached to the person, however, and how you use that depends on you. You can remove the shadow by editing the image further or by using the eraser tool from the Photo Editor mode, which we will discuss in the next part.

6. VanceAI Photo Editor for the Smaller Edits

VanceAI Photo Editor is a tool that offers multiple features that enable users to apply small edits to their photos. The Photo Editor has tools such as the eraser tool, image cropper, rotation tool, and more. If you have an image similar to the one shown in the BGremover part, you can upload it on this tool and use the eraser function to manually get rid of the shadow. You simply have to mark the shadow area and it will be taken care of. Apart from that, you can crop an image using the manual dragging method or by choosing a ratio, which inclines to popular social media ratios of Instagram Stories, Facebook Posts, Twitter Header Photo, and more. You can also edit your photos by adding graphical elements or text boxes on top of them. This feature can be useful for creating infographics as it becomes easier to add information on your images for your users to read.

7. VanceAI Anime Upscaler for Stunning Anime Visuals

Similar to the Image Upscaler, VanceAI Anime Upscaler increases the size of anime styled images while also upgrading their quality. When you’re in the Workspace, you can choose from the 3 different algorithms provided by VanceAI to enhance anime images. These algorithms enhance image quality but in different ways and offer some unique options. For instance, the Waifu algorithm allows you to enhance image quality and get rid of image noise, if any. Another algorithm will let you enhance image quality without having to upscale the image, which is ideal for anime wallpapers and banners.

The Anime Upscaler works for any kind of anime image, be it a character based image or a landscape or aesthetic.

8. VanceAI JPEG Artifact Remover to Clean Up Photos

VanceAI JPEG Artifact Remover is quite a lengthy name but in simple words, what the tool does is that it restores the quality of an image compressed by inefficient methods. The JPEG type compression is known to shred a lot of the original quality of an image and instead replace it with blurriness and faded out color. This is one of the many examples of lossy compression. With this tool, you can improve the look of an image by taking it back to its original form to a great extent. When taking a look at this example image, the After image is visibly cleaner in the sense that it has much better quality and details in it than the Before image. Not to mention that the figurehead looks richer in terms of color as well. Overall, there’s less image noise and blurriness in the After image as well.

9. VanceAI Portrait Retoucher for Giving a Great First Impression

Portrait images are not only personal but are nowadays an effective way of making a good first impression online because of the number of platforms people are on. Not to mention that in this digital age, people tend to first meet online and offline after. It’s no surprise that many dedicated professionals even pay money to have their photos taken professionally. Well, with that said, you can take your portraits up a notch in quality by using VanceAI Portrait Retoucher. The tool can remove blemishes and other details from the face in order to make it look smooth or it can also just enhance the quality of the portrait. In this example, the image makes the face look smoother and the difference is surely visible.

10. VanceAI Photo Dehaze for Bringing Clarity in Photographs

VanceAI Photo Dehaze is responsible for getting rid of haziness that often ends up overtaking an image. Haziness is nothing but an image becoming too ‘cloudy’ or appearing to have a lot of fog. As a result, the image just looks too out of focus. For example, an image was at first too blurry and looked faded out. The Photo Dehaze tool completely turns that around by adding some much needed contrast to the image while getting rid of the haziness to a large extent. The new image looks alluring since it can present its true quality.

11. VanceAI Image Compressor for Optimizing Images

As the name says, VanceAI Image Compressor is the tool to use for when you need to optimize images through their size. While high quality images are an absolute must when you want to use them online, it is also essential to compress them efficiently so that they don’t weigh down your web pages and storage. Also, given how large images have become quite common to use, image compression becomes more important as bigger images in high quality take more space. With a good image compression tool, you will be able to maintain the quality of an image while reducing their size as well. This will allow your web pages, websites, blogs, etc. to load much faster.

12. VanceAI Passport Photo Maker for Easy Passport Photos

Making passport photos can be quite a hassle, especially when you have to go outside to take them from a photo studio or such. With VanceAI Passport Photo Maker, you can get your passport photo in a few minutes only. This tool is already equipped with a background remover feature, so even if your portrait has some other background, this tool will replace it with a white background effectively. Other than that, you can even pre-select the country that you want a passport for. Hence, the tool will set the dimensions for the photo beforehand. If your country isn’t listed there, you can simply type the required dimensions. This tool is something you probably won’t use everyday, but it will surely save you a lot of time.

VanceAI Pricing

VanceAI is an approachable online application for beginners and professionals alike. You can start using VanceAI by creating a free account from the website. Once you have an account, you will keep receiving 3 image credits per month for free, which you can use on any VanceAI tool.

As for the paid options, VanceAI offers 3 options. The annual plan starts from $5.94 per month for 100 image credits per month. The monthly plan costs $9.90 per month and offers 100 image credits per month. You can otherwise purchase 200 image credits for $24.99. All paid plans offer exclusive features such as batch processing, advanced AI processing, and more. Moreover, you can also upgrade your paid subscriptions by paying more to get more image credits per month.

VanceAI Alternatives

VanceAI also offers free alternatives that work similar to VanceAI tools. The difference is that the alternatives, while free to use, do not offer the exclusive features of VanceAI. You can use photoenhancer.ai as an alternative to the Image Enhancer whereas image-upscaler.com is the alternative for the Image Upscaler tool. Besides this, VanceAI offers a PDF processing tool for free online. Click on VancePDF.com to get to the tool.

The ability to do photo editing online is simply too beneficial for any user to ignore. While many online image editing platforms are not able to offer enough either through performance or number of tools, VanceAI solves those issues to a large extent. With VanceAI and its series, you’re not only getting access to a wide variety of image editing tools, but also to high quality results provided within a few seconds only. This is possible due to VanceAI’s focus on making their AI algorithms powerful enough. Not to mention that VanceAI is budget-friendly as well, so newcomers can easily get started on this platform.