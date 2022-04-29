Vape Pen vs Dab Pen: What’s the Difference?

A record number of Americans are now using marijuana products – over 49%, in fact! Are you one of them?

If so, you’ve probably noticed a flood of new products hitting dispensary shelves and online marketplaces. Rigs, pens, and vapes are quickly replacing traditional smoking accessories. But what are they, and how do they work?

In this article, we’ll walk you through two of the most commonly requested products today to help you understand their similarities and differences – and help you decide which is right for you.

Read on for a detailed vape pen vs dab pen comparison!

Vape Pen vs Dab Pen

The first thing you need to know about the differences between a vape pen and a dab pen are the different products that can be used inside them. Vaporizers can be used for the smokeless inhalation of a wide variety of products, whereas dab pens are only intended for one type of marijuana concentrate known as dab, shatter, or wax.

Conduction vs Convection

When it comes to the differences between these two products, science is key. A vape pen uses the power of convection to heat a liquid until it vaporizes. Dab pens, on the other hand, use conduction via a superheated metal plate to transform a marijuana concentrate into an inhalable vapor.

Both types of pens are powered by a battery. Though, in some cases, they can be used without one. Learn how to hit a cart without battery power here.

Powerful Yet Different Performance

What kind of effects are you hoping to experience? When comparing a dab pen vs a vape pen, this is one of the most important factors to consider!

Vape pens can be used with a wide variety of cannabis products, including CBD, for users who want to use medical marijuana without getting high. Dab pens can only be used with their intended products, which are among the most potent on the market.

Simply put, dabbing will get you extremely high, especially if you’re new to the world of marijuana. So, it’s not ideal for beginners. Vaping, by contrast, is a better introductory experience and one that will likely deliver a more mild effect.

Ready, Set, Shop!

With this article as your guide, you’re ready to shop with confidence. And, now that you understand the differences and benefits of both products, the choice of vape pen vs dab pen should be easy!

Just remember, all cannabis products should be stored safely out of the reach of kids and pets. You should also test all your new products and devices at home before using them in public.

Lastly, it’s essential to start with small doses when using concentrated marijuana. It’s easy to add more later if you want to feel a stronger effect.

