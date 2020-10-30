‘Variety’ Power of Women Gives Hope Virtually in 2020

Variety this week reimagined its popular Power of Women luncheon as a virtual summit that took place on October 28th and 29th. The conversations celebrated female executives, producers, and talent who create content that inspire and promote social good.

This year’s Power of Women issue, was released on October 28th, and featured the Women of “Grey’s Anatomy”. The story will celebrate the show’s influence throughout the years. As part of the Power of Women conversations, Ellen Pompeo (Star and Producer); Chandra Wilson (Star and Director); Debbie Allen (Executive Producer, Director, Recurring Star) and Krista Vernoff (Executive Producer and Showrunner) sat for a roundtable discussion on what’s to come for the upcoming season and how the show has always empowered dynamic female leadership – in front of and behind the camera.

Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams alongside award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés participated in the panel “All In: Why Women Will Determine the 2020 Presidential Election.” The dialogue focused on the urgent role women have in the upcoming election and what is necessary to increase voter turnout.

Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael also delved into how their new female-run production company is creating content with female protagonists and their upcoming projects including “355” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Variety’s Editor-at-Large, Kate Aurthur moderates.

"Power of Women remains one of Variety's most important editorial initiatives, and one of the industry's most dynamic events," said Variety's Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. "Thanks to the creative partnership with Lifetime, whose participation has been critical to the success of Power of Women, we are able to make this year's series of conversations free to watch and open to the public."






