Vegandale Festival is Opening its Sixth Season With a Bang

Calling all foodies! Vegandale Festival is bringing its A game to Randall’s Island Park this September for its sixth annual event. This year’s show boasts over 200 vendors with over 50 coming from across the continent and beyond. Attendees can get excited for Southern Fried Vegan, a comfort food favorite hailing from California and known for their Beer-Cheeze Battered Beyond Burgers, Oh My Cod Vegan Seafood, coming from Florida and featuring their Banana Blossom Battered Fish and Chips, and Snackrilege, a festival staple headed from Oregon with their famous Lord of the Wings, a juicy buffalo sammie. And that’s just to name a few! A complete vendor list can be found here.

But that’s not all! On the heels of her latest book release, hot for food all day, the festival recently announced that best-selling author and content creator Lauren Toyota will be hosting the full tour with dedicated time slots for book signings at each event. On the partnership, Vegandale owner, Hellenic Vincent De Paul said “Lauren has been a friend and supporter of Vegandale since its conception, and we are thrilled to have her join the tour as we level up the event experience.”

Fest goers can also expect more of Vegandale’s epic art installations, live music, contests, dancing, drinks, and all the vegan vibes!

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door based on availability and early bird tickets will be on sale until September 20th.

Event Details

Saturday, September 25, 2021

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Randall’s Island Park

This is an all ages event and children 12 and under enter for free.