Veterans Day Still Celebrated From NYC and Beyond

Veterans Day, is still be honored in NYC, though be it virtual. Created at the end of World War I, but by 1954, various veterans service organizations urged Congress to encompass all veterans.

The New York City Veterans Day Parade will be streamed live digitally Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on WABC and the parade’s website. A virtual Line of March, along with other social media activities, will take place on the parade’s Facebook and Twitter pages starting at 8 a.m.

The Wounded Worrier Project will livestream stories and comments from veterans and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, and attendees are invited to share their own stories. The event will be livestreamed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the project’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

A virtual event titled “Serving Those Who Served” will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will include appearances from guest speakers like the NYC DVS Commissioner James Hendon, EP Engineering and Jericho Project Veteran staffers.

A live, interactive tour of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum will stream starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email to attend veterans@911memorial.org.

Arts in the Armed Forces will host a “2001: A Space Odyssey” screening followed by a trivia contest from 8 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Attendance is free for active duty service members and veterans. Civilians are asked to make a donation of $20.01 or more to attend.

A new memorial to honor Native American veterans will be unveiled Wednesday on the grounds of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington. The museum is offering a livestream of the event, which will include tributes to Native veterans and a tour of the memorial.

Ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial Wall: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial announced that its usual Veterans Day events at the Wall would be held online this year, with a ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Musical guest Rockie Lynne will hold a mini-concert during the virtual commemoration.

Twenty veterans, ages 28 to 92, will skydive Wednesday morning and land on the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo. The “Legacy Jump” will take place at 6:30 a.m. CT. Afterward, the memorial will host an outdoor ceremony at 10 a.m. with remarks from Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas and Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The ceremony will be live-streamed.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, will hold a live-streamed ceremony at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, with remarks from Montel Williams, a Marine Corps and Navy veteran and Emmy-winning talk show host.

7-Eleven is offering a free cup of coffee or Big Gulp. Restaurants such as Applebee’s, Bob Evans and Chili’s Grill and Bar are offering free or discounted meals for veterans on Nov. 11th.