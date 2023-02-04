Veterinarian Who Pioneered Pet House Calls in Manhattan Marks Thirtieth Anniversary

Thirty years ago, City Pets transformed the veterinary experience for dog and cat owners by offering house call appointments. In the comfort, safety, and convenience of their own surroundings, animals and their human companions exhibit considerably less anxiety. Since founding City Pets in 1992, Dr. Amy Attas has delivered care in the homes, offices and even movie sets for over 10, 000 active patients. She is widely considered an innovator in the multi-billion dollar veterinary industry, and City Pets isthe largest house-call veterinary practice in NY and quite probably the nation. “In a house call, I can uncover so much more about my patients and the environment they live in and that translates into better care,” she says. “When a pet is relaxed, exams and tests are easier for doctor and patient alike––and often more accurate without the ‘white coat syndrome’ that frequently occurs in a hospital setting.”

A vet house call solves the problems of:Transporting a pet in a taxi or carrier through the bustling streets of Manhattan. Surrounding a pet with other animals who might be sick and contagious in a crowded waiting room. Time spent traveling to the hospital, waiting for the doctor, and then bringing the pet home again. Travel difficulties for disabled or elderly pet owners. Providing a comfortable, familiar surrounding for the pet and family when it’s time to say good-bye.

Attas’ passion for bringing unparalleled personal attention to her animal patients and human clients has her mapping out her stops with military precision, Attas is aided by a nurse and a driver who have collectively spent nearly 35 years with her. City Pets’ vets and nurses arrive in an S.U.V. fully equipped to perform routine procedures such as vaccinations, blood work and ultrasound tests, post-surgical care, chemotherapy, wound care, cold laser therapy, and more. They can average 12-15 house calls a day. That’s generally more appointments than an in-hospital vet sees, and they often treat more than one pet on each home visit.

City Pets’ fees run about 20% higher than those for a traditional office visit, with an included transportation cost that varies with distance. After three decades in the business, Attas has strong relationships with the best hospitals and specialists should more complex procedures requiring anesthesia, surgery, or other highly specialized care, be needed. Unusual in the industry, City Pets continues its management of the pet’s care even after they are admitted to a specialty hospital.

As the city’s premier house-call service, City Pets has served an impressive roster of high-profile clients in all arenas, including such icons as Billy Joel, Elton John, Wayne Gretzky, Uma Thurman, Naomi Campbell, and even former mayor Michael Bloomberg. When Paul McCartney was wondering what kind of dog to get, he consulted Dr. Amy, which is how a lovable rescue entered and changed his life. Sir Paul and his wife became ambassadors for adopting shelter pets. Comedian Joan Rivers would trust care for her famed pooch Spike only to Dr. Amy, setting aside funds in her will for the vet to see to all of her pets for the rest of their lives.She has wonderful anecdotes to share.

But most important to the doctor is that City Pets allows her to help people in need. She developed City Pets to serve people of all socioeconomic segments, including pet owners who are disabled and elderly. She regularly makes house calls to clients in housing projects and walkup tenement buildings throughout the city.

Looking ahead, Attas foresees untapped future business opportunities for house-call services. “The City Pets model is easily transferable to other cities and communities on its own or as a standalone adjunct to a large animal hospital or pet superstore.

Dr. Amy Attas founded City Pets in 1992 to provide the highest quality veterinary care in the comfort of home and in the process, disrupted the veterinarian business model. The innovator is a graduate of Barnard College with a V.M.D. and an M.A. in Animal Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and serves on the School’s Board of Advisors. Attas was selected for the highly sought-after internship at the prestigious Animal Medical Center in Manhattan. Attas has been awarded the Award of Merit and the Outstanding Service to Veterinary Medicine by the Veterinary Medical Association of the City of New York. Town & Countrymagazine named her a “Best Vet” in New York City. She has appeared on numerous T.V. and radio shows and served as a veterinarian for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.