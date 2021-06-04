Veuve Clicquot Brings Bubbly Bliss to New York Botanical Garden Spring Gala

Last night the New York Botanical Garden Spring Gala hosted by Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame was a divine celebration of life. The annual Champagne fête grandly honored the world emerging from the shadow of the pandemic with a sumptuous soirée full of bubbly bliss.

Bright smiles were shared throughout the garden as the fully vaccinated crowd came together to toast the park’s newest exhibition KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature.

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame glasses were raised as maskless smiles lit up the room by the likes of Karlie Kloss, Brooke Shields, Alek Wek, Jodie Turner Smith, Nicky Hilton, Olivia Palermo as well as Nacho Figueras & Delfina Blaquier, Nigel Barker, Aurora James, Laura Kim, Tina Leung, Yvonne Force Villareal, Prabal Gurung, among many others.

La Grande Dame Champagne was paired alongside hors d’oeuvres inspired by seasonal garden produce.

DJ Mei Kwok played as the sun set during the special champagne cocktail hour where glasses of La Grande Dame 2012 where sipped. The prestige cuvee created in honor of the brand’s namesake, Madame Clicquot, who trailblazed the champagne industry with her innovations and audacity as a female entrepreneur in the early 1800s.

On theme for the evening, the newest vintage bottles were designed by Yayoi Kusama for a limited edition collaboration, where she infused her signature dots, bright colors, and artistic style to spread a message of joy, hope, and optimism.

As a continuation of the partnership between Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame and The New York Botanical Garden, those visiting the exhibit throughout the summer season will also be able to enjoy champagne and garden inspired food pairings at The Hudson Garden Grill.

Photos by Neil Rasmus / BFA & Simbarashe Cha Photography