Victoria Clark

Throughout my life as an artist, Actors Equity has been there for me and given me comfort, support, encouragement, and many practical benefits. Now I feel it is time for me to step up and be there for you and for our union, to help protect and empower our membership at this time of uncertainty. We need experienced leaders to guide us forward.

I’ve been an Equity member for thirty-five years and have worked on practically every AEA contract, often as deputy, all over the country. I am blessed to have been a part of thirteen Broadway shows, two national tours and countless regional, off- Broadway and Off-off-Broadway projects. I’ve been recognized with Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards and many nominations for my work as an actor. I have also worked steadily as a director and teacher.

Actors are vulnerable. We are givers. We serve our communities as story-tellers and healers and yet, who speaks up for us? Our union does. And I feel it can do more. We find ourselves at a critical juncture of great change and suffering and possibility. We need to do what artists have always done—see the bigger picture and get to work mending the wounds.

We have to collaborate on the most pressing issues we face right now: Health care coverage for the biggest percentage possible of our electorate. CoVid-19 testing and work preparedness. Health and safety in the places we work. Collaboration with our sister and brother theatrical unions. Fair-minded negotiations that put work and the art of theater above our individual egos. And we must begin from a place of mutual respect.

My experience as a director has necessitated my working alongside producers. My voice will be valuable at the negotiating table. I know we can find our balance, strength, unity, and compassion in this unprecedented time. We have the opportunity to make an impact on our industry and our country and to find the best ways to navigate us safely back into the workplace and beyond. #Vote4Vicki #EquityStrong