Vineyard Theatre’s Star Studded 40th Anniversary Gala Honoring Billy Crrudup

Billy Crudup photographed by Bronwen Sharp

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel are pleased to release photos from the 40th Anniversary Gala hosted at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Honorees included Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup with celebratory toasts to Ken Greiner, Chair, Vineyard Board of Directors and Marcia Pendelton, President and Founder of Walk Tall Girl Productions. Bill Irwin hosted the event.

Other guests included David Harbour, Noami Watts, Sam Rockwell, Victor Garber, Michael R. Jackson, Deirdre O’Connell, Paula Vogel, Veanne Cox, Holly Hunter, Ann Harada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ngozi Anyanwu, Rick Lyon, Michael Stuhlbarg and Stephanie D’Abruzzo. Performances were selections from the Vineyard’s upcoming musical premiere White Girl in Danger by Tarra Conner Jones, Liz Lark Brown, Michael R. Jackson, a previously unheard arrangement from New York, New York the upcoming Kander/Ebb Broadway show sung by Emily Skinner and Eisa Davis performed “Good Morning Heartache” from Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.

Funds raised from tickets and the auction supported Vineyard’s 40th Season, and its Good Neighbor ticket accessibility program, which provides free and low-cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers each season, and its Fair Pay Initiative, a commitment to ensure that all Vineyard arts workers are paid a living wage.



The Gala Host Committee included The Broadway Exchange/Sue Marks, Ken and Rande Greiner, Annette Stover and Richard Feiner, Anne-Cecilie Engell Speyer, John Barrie and Betsy Smith, Mark Lerner and Steven Frank, Kathleen and Henry Chalfant, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, Bobby Freeman, David Schwartz, Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Julia Vitullo-Martin, Salman Al-Rashid, Signature Bank and CAA.

Under the artistic leadership of Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Vineyard Theatre develops and produces new plays and musicals that push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. For nearly 40 years, The Vineyard has nurtured a community of fearless theatre makers whose work has expanded the form, the field, and the larger culture. Vineyard Theatre has transferred eleven shows to Broadway, seven directly after their acclaimed Vineyard premieres: Lucas Hnath’s Dana H. and Tina Satter’s Is This A Room (both New York Times Best Theatre of 2021); Paula Vogel’s Indecent; Nicky Silver’s The Lyons; Kander, Ebb and Thompson’s The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen’s [title of show]; and Avenue Q by Marx, Lopez and Whitty (Tony Award, Best Musical). In recent years, four additional shows launched at The Vineyard have been revived in their first Broadway productions: Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive; Lanie Robertson’s Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar And Grill; Becky Mode’s Fully Committed; and Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women.



The Vineyard develops and premieres new plays and musicals which go on to be seen around the country and the world. Recently, Jeremy O. Harris’ play “Daddy” (2019) received its London premiere at the Almeida; Ngozi Anyanwu’s Good Grief (2018) and David Cale’s Harry Clarke (2017) were recorded by Audible; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria (2014), a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, transferred to Chicago’s Goodman Theatre; Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning Indecent (2016) aired on PBS’s “Great Performances” and was one of the most-produced plays nationwide in 2019; and Colman Domingo’s Dot (2016) is being adapted into an AMC series. The Vineyard’s first major digital work, Lessons in Survival, was named one of the top theatrical experiences of 2020 by the New York Times and has been viewed by audiences in more than 40 countries.



The Vineyard’s Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, Susan Stroman Directing Award, and Colman Domingo Award provide residencies to early-career artists and our education programs serve over 700 New York City public high school students annually, culminating in Developing Artists’ REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival. The Roth-Vogel New Play Commission is awarded annually to a mid- to late-career playwright to create and develop a new play with The Vineyard. Our work and artists have been honored with numerous awards including Pulitzer Prizes and Tony Awards, and the company is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel Awards for artistic excellence and support of artists.

