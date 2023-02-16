Events
Vineyard Theatre’s Star Studded 40th Anniversary Gala Honoring Billy Crrudup
Billy Crudup photographed by Bronwen Sharp
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel are pleased to release photos from the 40th Anniversary Gala hosted at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Honorees included Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup with celebratory toasts to Ken Greiner, Chair, Vineyard Board of Directors and Marcia Pendelton, President and Founder of Walk Tall Girl Productions. Bill Irwin hosted the event.
Other guests included David Harbour, Noami Watts, Sam Rockwell, Victor Garber, Michael R. Jackson, Deirdre O’Connell, Paula Vogel, Veanne Cox, Holly Hunter, Ann Harada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ngozi Anyanwu, Rick Lyon, Michael Stuhlbarg and Stephanie D’Abruzzo. Performances were selections from the Vineyard’s upcoming musical premiere White Girl in Danger by Tarra Conner Jones, Liz Lark Brown, Michael R. Jackson, a previously unheard arrangement from New York, New York the upcoming Kander/Ebb Broadway show sung by Emily Skinner and Eisa Davis performed “Good Morning Heartache” from Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.
Funds raised from tickets and the auction supported Vineyard’s 40th Season, and its Good Neighbor ticket accessibility program, which provides free and low-cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers each season, and its Fair Pay Initiative, a commitment to ensure that all Vineyard arts workers are paid a living wage.
The Gala Host Committee included The Broadway Exchange/Sue Marks, Ken and Rande Greiner, Annette Stover and Richard Feiner, Anne-Cecilie Engell Speyer, John Barrie and Betsy Smith, Mark Lerner and Steven Frank, Kathleen and Henry Chalfant, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, Bobby Freeman, David Schwartz, Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Julia Vitullo-Martin, Salman Al-Rashid, Signature Bank and CAA.
Under the artistic leadership of Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Vineyard Theatre develops and produces new plays and musicals that push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. For nearly 40 years, The Vineyard has nurtured a community of fearless theatre makers whose work has expanded the form, the field, and the larger culture. Vineyard Theatre has transferred eleven shows to Broadway, seven directly after their acclaimed Vineyard premieres: Lucas Hnath’s Dana H. and Tina Satter’s Is This A Room (both New York Times Best Theatre of 2021); Paula Vogel’s Indecent; Nicky Silver’s The Lyons; Kander, Ebb and Thompson’s The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen’s [title of show]; and Avenue Q by Marx, Lopez and Whitty (Tony Award, Best Musical). In recent years, four additional shows launched at The Vineyard have been revived in their first Broadway productions: Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive; Lanie Robertson’s Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar And Grill; Becky Mode’s Fully Committed; and Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women.
The Vineyard develops and premieres new plays and musicals which go on to be seen around the country and the world. Recently, Jeremy O. Harris’ play “Daddy” (2019) received its London premiere at the Almeida; Ngozi Anyanwu’s Good Grief (2018) and David Cale’s Harry Clarke (2017) were recorded by Audible; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria (2014), a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, transferred to Chicago’s Goodman Theatre; Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning Indecent (2016) aired on PBS’s “Great Performances” and was one of the most-produced plays nationwide in 2019; and Colman Domingo’s Dot (2016) is being adapted into an AMC series. The Vineyard’s first major digital work, Lessons in Survival, was named one of the top theatrical experiences of 2020 by the New York Times and has been viewed by audiences in more than 40 countries.
The Vineyard’s Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, Susan Stroman Directing Award, and Colman Domingo Award provide residencies to early-career artists and our education programs serve over 700 New York City public high school students annually, culminating in Developing Artists’ REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival. The Roth-Vogel New Play Commission is awarded annually to a mid- to late-career playwright to create and develop a new play with The Vineyard. Our work and artists have been honored with numerous awards including Pulitzer Prizes and Tony Awards, and the company is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel Awards for artistic excellence and support of artists.
Events
Glen-Gery and HARMONIA NY Launch 2023 Brick Styles During NYFW
It was a fashionable night on Fifth Avenue during New York Fashion Week.
On Feb. 15, Glen-Gery Corporation, a premier brick and stone manufacturer, partnered with HARMONIA NY, a New York-based fashion brand, to launch the 2023 Brick Styles Catalog.
The fascinating collection of trending brick styles mixed with products for the year. Fashion Built NYFW was an exclusive product showcase from fashion and architecture at the Brickworks New York Design Studio.
“We’re thrilled to launch our 2023 Brick Styles Catalog during New York Fashion Week, a celebration of the upcoming trends, styles and looks that will evolve from the runways to everyday fashion and now architecture and homes around the world,” said Tim Leese, marketing director at Glen-Gery.
During the exhibition, HARMONIA NY showcased high fashion looks inspired by the 2023 Brick Styles Catalog and Glen-Gery’s diverse portfolio of designer bricks, which are available in a wide array of colors, sizes and textures, including:
- Pitt Cafe Series – Glen-Gery’s inaugural Brick Color of the Year which features a collection of soft, neutral-toned bricks inspired by 2023’s nature-inspired color and design trends that embody warmth, coziness and texture.
- Altitude – The newest addition to Glen-Gery’s Aviator Series which consists of several distinct monochromatic tone bricks with sharp contrasts that resemble those of early aircraft and aviation equipment.
- Blue Smooth Ironspot – A part of the Sioux City Blues Series, a range of dark blue-black, through-body bricks that makes any modern design a standout project. Varying weather and lighting brings out the inherent luster and sheen in each individual brick.
- True Gray Series – These cool, neutral, gray-toned, through-body color bricks were flawlessly created for those who seek a simple yet edgy aesthetic.
- Emporium+ Series – Natural light will bring out the luster of these lightly coated facebricks, available in wirecut and smooth finishes, and premium colors that add unrivaled quality and sophistication.
- Metallix Series – With its depth of color, the Metallix range reflects light on finished brickwork, creating a satin metallic sheen that glimmers and sparks immediate interest.
- Venetian Glass Brick – A range of brilliant, transparent, colored designer glass bricks inspired by the work of Venetian artisans.
Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick and stone manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products that caters to the high-style needs of today’s architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has ten manufacturing facilities, 24 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com
Book Reviews
Chita: A Memoir Announces Book Tour With Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and Patrick Pacheco
In celebration of the publication of her upcoming book, Chita: A Memoir (April 25, 2023 HarperOne), join the legendary theatrical icon, Chita Rivera as she appears In Conversation with friends Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and her co- writer Patrick Pacheco.
Chita says “I’ve long considered writing my memoirs, but I’ve never been one to look back…until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn’t be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew.”
Tickets for all events are now on sale:
Monday April 24 – 7PM – New York City – With Nathan Lane – Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center https://streicker.nyc/current-season/rivera
Sunday, April 30 – 3PM – Poughkeepsie, NY – With Harvey Fierstein – Bardavon Presents in partnership with Oblong Books. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005E39CB3B4322
Thursday, May 4 – 7PM – Montclair, NJ – With Laura Benanti – Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival, The Sanctuary, First Congregational Church https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc1MjIy –
Wednesday, May 10 – 7PM – Madison, CT – With Patrick Pacheco – RJ Julia Booksellers At First Congregational Church https://www.rjjulia.com/event/chita-rivera-chita-memoir-conversation-patrick-pacheco
Monday, May 15 – 7:30 PM – New York City – Drama Bookshop – With Patrick Pacheco https://www.dramabookshop.com/event/chita-a-memoir-a-conversation-with-chita-rivera-and-patrick-pacheco/
A theatrical icon and one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her long-awaited book Chita: A Memoir will be published by HarperOne on April 25, 2023. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.
Events
Glorious Super Bowl Moments at
Super Bowl Sunday was super terrific thanks to The Players Tailgate.
Bullseye Event Group hosted once again the party of the year. Bobby Flay took over hosting duties during the biggest and brightest immersive culinary experience with Chef Aaron May’s and it was supported by an all-star team of culinary titans including Todd English (James Beard Award Winning Chef), Antonia Lofaso (Top Chef, Iron Chef America), Rocco DiSpirito (NBC’s The Restaurant, restaurateur, Food Network), Tiffany Derry (Top Chef, Restaurateur, TV Personality), Brooke Williamson (Bravo Top Chef Winner), Michael Voltaggio (Bravo Top Chef Winner, Food Network, restaurateur), Eric Greenspan (chef, author, Iron Chef, Food Network), David Rose (Food Network, Author, restaurateur), Rocco Whalen (Chef owner of Fahrenheit, Rosie & Rocco’s, Rocco’s at the Q), Burt Bakman (owner and pit-master of SLAB Barbecue), Leonard Botello (owner of Truth BBQ and Food Network Chopped winner), Michael Burgin (The Eat Factory), Kate Williams (Food + Wine’s “America’s best new chefs”), Stan Hayes (Operation BBQ Relief) and Belle English (Chef).
Menu highlights included: Bobby Flay with Spit-Roasted Red Chile Pork Tostada “Nacho” with Green Chile Queso, Avocado-Corn Relish + Pickled Red Onions; Belle English & Todd English with Lobster & Black Truffle Grilled Cheese; Rocco DiSpirito with Deep Fried Lobster with Pepperonata Jelly; Antonia Lofaso & Brooke Williamson with Pickle Brined Chicken Thigh with Dilly Ranch and Caviar; Walter Sterling with Birria Quesa Tacos Consommé, Onions, Cilantro and Squash Blossom Taco Zucchini, Green Chili, Vegan Cheese, Guacamole, Pepita Salsa; David Rose with African Spice Rubbed Porterhouse with Collard Green Chimichurri; Rocco Whalen and David Feimster with Kalua Pig Stuffed Potato Skins; Tiffany Derry with Crawfish Beignets; Michael Voltaggio with Shrimp and Grapefruit Cocktails; and Stan Hays with Smoked BBQ Tri Tip with Jalapeño Pineapple Slaw.
“Each year, Bullseye Event Group evaluates things to do to separate ourselves from the rest and remain the leader for entertainment and hospitality during the biggest sporting event of the year,” says Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. “This event has always been about the fans getting up close and personal with the who’s who of super star football players that fans see playing in NFL.”
Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. These include: The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana University.
Proceeds from tickets support charitable partners Operation BBQ Relief and the Irie Foundation. National nonprofit Food Recovery Network handled all of the food recovery and packed the surplus food to be donated and transported to local nonprofits that feed food insecure families and individuals in the greater Phoenix area.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film7 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?