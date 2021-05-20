Violence in New York Continues

Asian Hate has reared it’s ugly head again as a 48-year-old Asian man was repeatedly punched and had the tip of his finger bitten off by an attacker who told him to “go back to your country.”‘ The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face, arm and hand.

On Tuesday a shirtless dark-skinned man in his 40s, attacked the Long Island driver in Hells Kitchen.

The incident occurred where a 31-year-old Asian woman was attacked with a hammer by a dark-skinned woman and a 65-year-old Asian woman was kicked and stomped by a 38-year-old dark-skinned man on her way to church in late March.

On the same day a 45-year-old male commuter was slashed in the neck with a pocket knife on the platform of Manhattan’s Union Square station. This happened after an argument with another man on the L line platform at around 4pm. He was taken to Bellevue hospital.

This stabbing is just the latest. Last Friday five people were injured. Three dark-skinned teenagers Joseph Foster, 18 a 16-year-old minor and 19 year-old Taquarious Soto-Burgos were arrested.

A fourth suspect is still being hunted. On Sunday May 16th from 5:30 am to 9:30 am a 41-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his cellphone by three men a 40-year-old man was robbed of his cellphone and money at gunpoint by three men and two police officers were injured chasing fare dodgers. The suspect was caught with a bloodied knife and a victim’s backpack.

Joseph Foster, 18, was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon over his alleged role which left one victim blind in one eye. The backpack which Foster was holding belonged to the blinded victim and had a bloodied kitchen knife inside according to sources. Thanks to deBlasio and Cuomo’s bail reform, my guess is he will be out to attack again.

Surveillance footage showed another victim trying to escape from a train before Foster allegedly dragged him back inside. According to Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Katherine Byrns, the attacks were part of a gang initiation.

Foster by the way has a three-year-old daughter and was previously arrested on January 13 on first-degree robbery charges for an alleged knifepoint mugging and stabbing of a cyclist. He was released without bail. So like I said he will be out. If you are dark-skinned you are let out with a get out of jail free card.

There have been 119 felony assaults on New York City’s subway system since January and almost all have had criminal pasts.

I guess stating the obvious is no longer allowed.