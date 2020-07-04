MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Virtual Fireworks

Virtual Fireworks

Social distancing has stopped families and crowds gathering for that big celebration in the sky. We offer you the following virtual sky magic.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

An Americana Medley

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: The Last of the Bears

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 4, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 4th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2020
Read More

Where and When Are the Macy’s Fireworks in NYC?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: Broadway Bears 2012

WriterJuly 3, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 3rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 2, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: Broadway Bears 2011

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 2, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Dustin Hoffman, Hadestown and Baseball, Saturday Night Seder, The Actors Fund Insurance

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2020
Read More