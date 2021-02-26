Virtual Online Celebration Love Letter to Liza Adds More Stars

Even more celebrity guests have joined the celebration in honor of the legendary Liza Minnelli on her 75th Birthday, Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration, on Friday, March 12 at 8:00 PM EST on the streaming platform Stellar.

Hosted by Frank DiLella, the star-studded cast taking part in this virtual once-in-a-lifetime event will include Lorna Luft, John Kander, Michael Feinstein, Julie Halston, Melissa Manchester, Jason Alexander, Parker Posey, Kathy Griffin, Nicholas King, Kathy Najimy, Hoda Kotb, Michael York, Craig Ferguson and Haley Swindal, all who join the previously announced Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru,John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, Neil Meron, and more.

Photo by DKC/O&M

Tickets, priced at $30.00, are now available at stellartickets.com and clubcummingnyc.com.

Michele Lee With Liza Minnelli And Sandra Bernhard Photo by Walter McBride

“Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza’s talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television’s “Arrested Development,” make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on Earth, said producer Daniel Nardicio. “I’m thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza—Happy Birthday Darling!”

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration is produced by Daniel Nardicio, Samuel Benedict, and Club Cumming Presents; is co-produced by Liza’s longtime production manager and designer, Matt Berman; and Scott Gorenstein.

In addition to the Friday, March 12 8:00 PM ET showing, repeat streams will take place on Saturday, March 13 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM ET and Sunday, March 14 at 7:00 PM ET on Stellar Video on Demand.