Virtually Visit America

Starting with New York, first up a tour with the curator of the Hal Prince exhibition at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, “In the Company of Harold Prince: Broadway Producer, Director, Collaborator”.

The Met 360° Project is an award-winning series of six short videos that invites viewers around the world to virtually visit The Met’s art and architecture in a fresh, immersive way. Created using spherical 360° technology, it allows viewers to explore some of the Museum’s iconic spaces as never before. This series affords an access and a perspective typically unavailable to the public. Viewers can experience the magic of standing in an empty gallery after-hours, witnessing a bustling space in time-lapse, or floating high above The Met Cloisters for a bird’s-eye view.

The Natural History Museum gives you four video’s in which to explore the museum. Museum View Virtual Tour, Guided Hall Tours, Google Arts and Culture and Explorer.

In The Hidden World of Natural Parks fly over an active volcano. Created with Sketch. Rappel into a crevasse, kayak through icebergs, and watch a glacier recede. Fly over an active volcano, explore a lava tube, and look out across volcanic cliffs.

Virtual Yosemite is a groundbreaking interactive tour of one of America’s most popular and spectacular natural environments – Yosemite National Park in California. It was created and photographed by pioneering virtual reality (VR) photographer Scott Highton, who has specialized in VR photography since the early 1990s. Experience over 200 different locations within Yosemite and its surrounding areas, in all seasons. Dizzying views from the tops of Yosemite’s famous cliffs and waterfalls are available, along with peaceful locations along trails and in well-known parts of Yosemite Valley.

Ready to explore Yellowstone? You don’t have to wait. You can start exploring now by virtually touring some of the main attractions around the park. Included with each tour is additional information about visiting in person.

Spend some time watching eleven animals at the San Diego Zoo. The animals are relaxing and showing off for the zoo’s selection of live cams, Tigers and pandas and polar bears….oh my!

From the land to the sea. Beluga whales, sea otter meet the creatures of The Georgia Aquarium. The Ocean Voyager gallery, built by The Home Depot is home to four whale sharks, four manta rays and thousands of other fascinating fish. As one of the largest single aquatic exhibits in the world, Ocean Voyager features an acrylic tunnel for guests to view thousands of marine creatures on all sides, as well as a giant acrylic viewing window to explore our oceans like never before. Now you can do this virtually.

Want to see some more from the sea? Be delighted by the antics of our sea otters or mellow out to the hypnotic drifting of our jellies. With ten live cams to choose from, you can experience the wonder of the ocean no matter where you are. Go to the Monterey Aquarium for more.

