Visiting NYC? Where should I Visit

Here are just a few of the best reasons to visit New York:

Discover green spaces galore

New York City is a concrete jungle, but it’s not all steel and glass. Parks are abundant throughout the boroughs, and we’re not just talking about Central Park. The Bronx’s Pelham Bay Park, which measures in at 3.5 times the size of Central Park, has waterside golf courses and horseback riding paths. The High Line in Chelsea is home to sculptures and open-air art. Meanwhile, on Staten Island, a state park and a state forest offer hikers the opportunity to get away from the city streets. Pack a picnic and binoculars, and you might see some of New York’s original residents, such as bullfrogs, red foxes, and wild turkeys.

Haunted histories dating back centuries

There’s a lot of history in the five boroughs, and ghost tours are an entertaining way to see some of the city’s most popular sites. Broad-brush excursions cover entire neighborhoods such as Astoria or Greenwich Village, whereas others let you delve into the abandoned Ellis Island Hospital or search for ghosts and paranormal activity at the Morris-Jumel Mansion, Manhattan’s oldest house.

Explore Central Park’s food scene

Strolling down Central Park is a must-do for many visitors to New York, but you can make it a little more exciting by bringing your appetite. There are several dining choices in the park alone that will provide you with a comprehensive taste of the city’s food scene. Start your day at the Wafels & Dinges food cart, then try the falafel from Maoz Vegetarian. At Ballfields Cafe, you’ll find a classic hot dog that needs to be washed down with booze at Public Fare is waiting for you. This DIY foodie-focused tour will help you visit all of Central Park’s attractions while remaining full.

Don’t overlook Roosevelt Island

The city of New York is also a natural wonder, with its stunning vistas of the harbor and skyline. While Brooklyn and Queens have their charms, there are other areas where you can enjoy equally mind-blowing views of Manhattan. Head to Roosevelt Island by boat or aerial tram for a relaxed day on the East River. The FDR Four Freedoms State Park and the Panorama Room bar offer spectacular views of Long Island City. Visit the Blackwell Island Lighthouse to learn more about history while you sip some knowledge. Even a trip around Riverwalk Commons and a cup of Java from Jupioca is enough to transform this island into one of your favorite New York City activities.

Stroll the Bensonhurst neighborhood

Bensonhurst is a small Italian neighborhood located in Brooklyn. Chinatown is one of the oldest and most distinctive areas in New York City, with architecture representative of its history dating back to 17th century Dutch settlement. Nueva York City is home to numerous diverse communities, and Bensonhurst is one that you should check out. The influx of people, such as those from Hong Kong, the Middle East, and Mexico, has only added to the mix. Bensonhurst is worth the trip if you want to browse for shopping, dine in a less-touristy restaurant, or see how New York’s most significant cultures live.

Go beyond the game with a Yankee Stadium Tour

What’s better than eating a hot dog at the ballpark to truly experience New York like a local? If you’re in town for an away game or the off-season, special behind-the-scenes excursions of Yankee Stadium are required. It’s a big-hitting experience that even die-hard fans who never missed the 27-time World Series champs in action may not have taken advantage of, with traditional stadium tours and meet and greets with former players, as well as pre-game personal excursions to the New York Yankees Museum.

Monthly night market that celebrates the Bronx’s diversity

The Bronx Night Market kicks off in the summer. When the heat rises, the Bronx Night Market gets underway. This monthly market differs from other festivals in that it is a family-friendly event dedicated to celebrating all things Bronx. Food, on the other hand, may not be able to compete with the numerous street vendors selling clothes, crafts, and other goods. Every month is unique thanks to pop-ups, live music and special events, allowing you to get a taste of the Bronx that changes with each moon cycle.

Learn about skyscrapers from the ground

Although the Empire State Building or One World Trade Center provide high views of the cityscape, only museums can offer a more-than-life perspective. The Skyscraper Museum in Battery Park City, the AIA New York Center for Architecture, and the Queens Museum all have unique exhibits on the Manhattan skyline and its iconic structures. Take the Bird’s-Eye View tour to see New York City from above, before plunging into the city’s history in greater detail.

Drink in a secret speakeasy

To begin, go to Crif Dogs, a late-night hot dog restaurant at 113 St. Mark’s Place and look for the vintage phone booth. Then call a number. You’ll be let in if you’ve made a pre-booking for Please Don’t Tell, a hush-hush Prohibition-style drinking den in the East Village run by owner and former barback Jeff Bell. Cocktails are internationally renowned and award-winning, as well as being very tasty, while hot dogs are inspired by joint projects with prominent New York chefs. Shhh, don’t tell anyone.





