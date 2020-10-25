MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Voting Early NYC Style

Voting Early NYC Style

Polling places are open 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM for primary and general election days*.

* Early voting hours vary. 

Make sure you are at the correct polling site and Election District (E.D.) for your address.

Find Your Poll Site

 JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt 511 West 182nd Street 10033 

Columbia University Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue 10032 

Fort Washington Avenue Armory 216 Ft. Washington Avenue 10032 

The Forum 601 West 125th Street 10027 

PS 175 Henry H. Garnet 175 West 134th Street 10030 

Wadleigh High School  215 West 114th Street 10026 

West Side High School 140 West 102nd Street 10025 

David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center 1887 Broadway 10023 

Madison Square Garden – Lobby 4 Pennsylvania Plaza 10001 

NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts 566 LaGuardia Place 10012 

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua 155 Sullivan Street 10012 

JHS 56 220 Henry Street 10002 

Campos Plaza Community Center 611 East 13th Street 10009 

Hunter College- Brookdale Dorm 440 East 26th Street 10010 

Robert Wagner Middle School 225 East 75th Street 10021 

Jackie Robinson Complex 1573 Madison Avenue 10029

You can also call 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692) or e-mail your complete home address to vote@boe.nyc.ny.us and we’ll e-mail your polling place location back to you. Please write the name of your borough in the subject line.

