Voting Early NYC Style

Polling places are open 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM for primary and general election days*.
* Early voting hours vary.
Make sure you are at the correct polling site and Election District (E.D.) for your address.
JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt 511 West 182nd Street 10033
Columbia University Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue 10032
Fort Washington Avenue Armory 216 Ft. Washington Avenue 10032
The Forum 601 West 125th Street 10027
PS 175 Henry H. Garnet 175 West 134th Street 10030
Wadleigh High School 215 West 114th Street 10026
West Side High School 140 West 102nd Street 10025
David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center 1887 Broadway 10023
Madison Square Garden – Lobby 4 Pennsylvania Plaza 10001
NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts 566 LaGuardia Place 10012
The Church of St. Anthony of Padua 155 Sullivan Street 10012
JHS 56 220 Henry Street 10002
Campos Plaza Community Center 611 East 13th Street 10009
Hunter College- Brookdale Dorm 440 East 26th Street 10010
Robert Wagner Middle School 225 East 75th Street 10021
Jackie Robinson Complex 1573 Madison Avenue 10029
You can also call 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692) or e-mail your complete home address to vote@boe.nyc.ny.us and we’ll e-mail your polling place location back to you. Please write the name of your borough in the subject line.
