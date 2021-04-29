VOW Working to End Child Marriage

Here is one organization making a difference in the world.

VOW for Girls – previously VOW to End Child Marriage – this week reintroduced to the world a new brand positioning and visual look that will draw attention to the cause.

VOW for Girls is a growing global movement that partners with brands and individuals to end the international child marriage crisis. Count to three. 1…2…3… A child just became a bride. By raising funds and awareness, VOW’s mission is to end child marriage by building a connected groundswell of love and support for every girl whose right to own her future is at risk.

100% of the funds raised by VOW for Girls are invested in underfunded local efforts that advance girls’ rights by providing education, job training, and vital life skills, so girls can own their futures. VOW for Girls is a vow for the future.

Of the 150+ organizations supported to date, 90% are led by women. An estimated 260,000 girls have been directly impacted by this work to date and 1.6 million individuals have indirectly benefited. Funds raised are distributed through VOW’s sister organization and granting partner, the Girls First Fund.

Mabel van Oranje, an avid human rights activist, had an aha moment at a wedding where a couple asked for donations in lieu of gifts. What if she could marry the wedding industry to the cause she championed and end the international child marriage crisis? Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation, got on board. Enter VOW for Girls, the growing global movement that partners with brands and individuals to end child marriage.

There is potential in every girl, and girls globally deserve to have their rights respected and their dreams protected. Every girl has the right to own her future. But every year, 12 million girls, some as young as 8, become child brides — that’s one girl every three seconds. No child should ever be a bride.

● Child marriage is on the rise due to COVID-19. With millions of girls forced out of school and increased economic uncertainty for families, it’s estimated that an additional 10 million child marriages will occur over the next decade.

● Child marriage occurs across countries, cultures, and religions and even happens in the US. It is a human rights violation that deprives girls of an education and removes their ability to make many fundamental choices about their lives.