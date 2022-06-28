Wade McCollum and It Happened In Key West

It Happened in Key West is b ased on true events that rocked Key West in the 1930s, the story concerns Carl Von Cosel, the real-life hero in this romantic comedy. After nearly four decades of searching for the dream girl of his boyhood visions, Carl finds his beloved Elena on the tiny island, only to lose the young beauty to the fatal disease of tuberculosis. But for Carl, the eternal optimist, death is only the beginning. Haunted by Elena’s spirit (and seemingly at her request), Carl takes her body from the graveyard and brings her home – where they live undetected for seven years.