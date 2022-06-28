Wade McCollum and It Happened In Key West

The highly anticipated recording of the London Hit-, It Happened in Key West, received an original cast recording. Featuring book, music, and lyrics By Broadway composer, Jill Santoriello, book and additional lyrics by Jason Huza, and book/original concept by Jeremiah James.
T2C talked to the shows star Wade McCollum.
On Broadway Wade played the Witch’s Father/Wizard/Dr. Dillamond in Wicked. He has been on the Lincoln Center Theatre’s tour of My Fair Lady, but it is Off Broadway in Triassic Parq(Velociraptor of Faith), and as the star in Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Lucille Lortel Award Nomination for best actor in a musical) at 2nd Stage. While in Boston with Shackleton he garnered the prestigious Boston Critic’s Association Norton Award for “Best Actor in a Musical.”
It Happened in Key West is based on true events that rocked Key West in the 1930s, the story concerns Carl Von Cosel, the real-life hero in this romantic comedy. After nearly four decades of searching for the dream girl of his boyhood visions, Carl finds his beloved Elena on the tiny island, only to lose the young beauty to the fatal disease of tuberculosis. But for Carl, the eternal optimist, death is only the beginning. Haunted by Elena’s spirit (and seemingly at her request), Carl takes her body from the graveyard and brings her home – where they live undetected for seven years.
Video by Magda Katz
