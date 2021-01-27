MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Walking with Ghosts: Gabriel Byrne in Conversation with Lily King

“Dublin prepared me for Hollywood. I was so ready. Nothing in Hollywood surprised or shocked me after Dublin.”

Despite decades of global celebrity, Gabriel Byrne remains “stubbornly, unmistakably a man of Dublin,” and shares the story of his unlikely journey from failed priest and plumber to movie star in his critically-acclaimed new memoir, Walking with Ghosts. The Center for Fiction, in partnership with Irish Arts Center, is proud to host an evening with the actor, who discusses his life and work with moderator Lily King. Audience Q&A to follow.

Walking with Ghosts: Gabriel Byrne in Conversation with Lily King Thursday, February 11th 7:30pm EST

Tickets include a copy of Walking with Ghosts with signed bookplate

