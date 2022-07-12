Wanna Sing With Broadway Stars On The MacGyver The Musical Cast Album?

Have you ever dreamt of being on an official cast recording of a musical? How about one with Broadway’s Taylor Louderman, Brandon Victor Dixon, and TV’s Tristin Mays? Or imagined yourself as MacGyver? Now’s your chance to take a shot at doing all of those at once… Because MacGyver is not only a classic TV show, it’s now a musical! After a very successful run of MacGyver The Musical earlier this year, we’re recording an album of the songs from the show. And all that’s missing now is… you!

And just as MacGyver is not like any other action hero, “MacGyver The Musical” is not like any other musical. Because in every performance we would cast the lead of MacGyver right out of the audience! Before each show we held a brief audition and, with their applause, let the audience decide who would be our MacGyver that night. Simple as that. And we had Macs of all ages and genders.

So, in keeping with that spirit, we’re now looking for someone to sing the part of MacGyver on the album, and we’re running a contest to find them– except this time, our “audience” is the entire country. And the winner will be flown to New York City on our dime for a recording session-and get paid for it! Sound interesting? Then read on– all the entry details are below. Because now we all know there’s a MacGyver in everyone, and anyone can be MacGyver!

Submission Guidelines

Round 1

Make a short video of yourself singing–

Pick a high-energy rock song from the 80’s or 90’s that really shows off your voice.

Start off the video with your name and where you’re from, followed by “This is my MacGyver album audition video.” Then sing as much or as little of your chosen song as you’d like-the important thing is that you show us what you can do. You can sing a cappella or to a karaoke track-your choice! Please title the video “MacGyver The Musical Album Contest: FirstName LastName Audition.”

Contest is open to US residents only who are 18 or older. All genders welcome.

Finalists (those who move on to Round 2) will be chosen through an online voting process.

If you have any questions, contact macgyver@broadwayworld.com

Round 2

Finalists will record a video of themselves singing an excerpt of one of the show’s songs…

More details TBA. Finalists will be given access to written and recorded materials to help them learn the song excerpt.

The winner will be chosen by the show’s producers from among the finalists.

Contest Schedule

Round 1 Submissions Accepted – June 29 – July 15

Voting Period – July 16 – July 22

Finalists Announced – July 23

Finalists’ Submissions Accepted – July 23 – July 26

Winner Announced – July 31

Winner Recorded in NYC – Sometime during the first two weeks of August.

Album Release – September 2022.

The winner will be flown to NYC, housed in a hotel, and be professionally recorded and produced doing the following:

-Singing the lead vocal for one song. The winner will be provided with materials for the song in advance, along with a Zoom coaching.

-Singing and/or speaking a few lines in four other songs.

-Delivering some dialogue lines in intros to two of the songs.

-$1000.00 winner’s fee.

To enter click here.