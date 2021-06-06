Want to Own Items From Prince, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan, Eddie Van Halen, Cher, Britney Spear, Madonna and More

On Monday, June 7, from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Pacific Time, at Julien’s Auctions, 257 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, you can see a canon of over 1,000 music iconography will be on display. Featuring instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and personal property owned and used by the greatest 20th and 21st century’s pop culture icons representing the genres of rock and roll, pop, soul, R&B and beyond will be at Julien’s three three-day auction extravaganza.

Taking place Friday, June 11th, Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th , 2021 live at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and online at www.juliensauctions.com. The marquee lineup of legends includes Prince, Bob Dylan, Alex Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Little Richard, Cher, Lady Gaga, Johhny Cash, The Doors and more. Highlights include: Prince’s 1994 commissioned Blue Cloud electric guitar and iconic stage and tour wardrobe by designers Gianni Versace, Issey Miyake and Jose Arellanes; Kurt Cobain’s rare self-portrait caricature created during Nirvana’s 1994 Nevermind promotional tour signed “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star” and handwritten on the right, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!”; Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” handwritten lyrics and original artwork from Dylan’s The Drawn Blank Series; five of Eddie Van Halen’s designed and played Charvel EVH Art Series Electric Guitars including his last Charvel stage-played EVH guitar from 2012; Alex Van Halen’s 1980 Invasion World Tour and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame displayed custom designed Ludwig drum kit, the only one of its kind and to be sold for the first time at auction; Cher’s iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time” performance black jersey and net cut out bodysuit designed by Bob Mackie and matching black motorcycle jacket; Britney Spears’ handwritten private letters to her high school boyfriend, Donald “Reg” Jones; a collection of Bernie Taupin’s handwritten song lyrics including “Candle in the Wind”, “Bennie and the Jets” and “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”; Elton John’s 1975 piano jumpsuit; Clem Burke’s original red five-piece Premier brand drum kit used on numerous classic Blondie recordings, such as “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” and “One Way or Another”; an Are You Experienced signed in purple ink on the record album sleeve by all three members of The Jimi Hendrix Experience band: Jimi Hendrix, Noel Redding, and Mitch Mitchell; spectacular stage ensembles from Little Richard; a handwritten poem by Tupac Shakur to his girlfriend; Madonna’s film costumes worn in Body of Evidence and her Golden Globe award- winning role as Eva Peron in Evita; Whitney Houston’s flesh tone chiffon Atelier Versace gown worn while performing in Paris on July 6, 1998 and more.

