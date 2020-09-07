Want To Send Flowers? Tips To Choose The Right Type For The Occasion

Flowers are a very beautiful gift of nature. This is why flowers are a favorite gift to give for almost any occasion–both happy and sad. Flowers are also a great way to express one’s emotions.

Composition with bouquet of freshly cut flowers.

Because of the positive effect that it brings to the recipient, floral arrangements of all sorts of designs, sizes, and flower types are very popular today. Also, the different arrangements are set to make any occasion better.

Whether you’re giving an expensive arrangement or you’re going for a more frugal choice, what matters the most isn’t the price, but the kind of arrangement that’ll suit the occasion you’re giving it in.

To help you pick the right ones, keep reading below.

1. Light-Colored Flowers Are Great For Welcoming A Baby

There are four common occasions dedicated to welcoming a baby. These are the baby shower, the birth itself, the baptism or christening, and their first birthday. If you can’t make it personally on these important occasions of a person’s life, you can send flowers online now.

In these instances, light-colored flowers are the best. You can go for a mixture of pinks and whites for baby girls, while blues and whites for baby boys. In addition, you can combine your floral arrangement with chocolates or fruits, like berries, to emphasize your feeling of joy with the baby’s birth.

Other flower options include:

Carnations because of their long-lasting and sturdy nature;

Daffodils because it looks cute;

Pom mums are great when paired with a box of fruits or cookies.

2. Avoid Pre-Mixed Grocery Store Bouquets

There’s nothing wrong with buying flowers at the supermarket as they tend to be cheaper there. But you want to balance out your frugality with practicality by making sure that your floral arrangement will last. Remember that recipients will generally want to remove the flowers from the bouquet, then put it on a vase for a few more days in their home.

That said, you’ll want to avoid pre-mixed grocery store bouquets. These are often less fresh, filled with unnecessary greens, and will also wilt fast. If you’re in a tight budget, buy flowers in single varieties instead and make your own floral arrangements.

This tip works for any occasion as it makes the floral arrangement even more special when you’ve made it yourself. Also, take note that the arrangement doesn’t have to be perfect. The effort you put in to make the arrangement is more than enough to make the recipient happy.

3. Bright-Colored Flowers Are Great To Turn Frowns To A Smile

Do you have a broken relationship with someone and wish to patch things up? Do you have a friend or family member who’s grieving? Bright flowers are a great way to give them a good smile.

You can’t go wrong with fresh roses in bright yellow colors or the classic whites. If you don’t fancy roses, exotic tulips are also great. These colors can offer a sense of refreshment to the otherwise dark days that these individuals may be facing.

4. Choose The Most Beautiful Flower

The most beautiful flower doesn’t necessarily have to mean the most expensive one. What’s beautiful to you may also not be for others. But it’s that added personal touch that’ll make your flowers more special.

When you walk in a flower shop, choose the most beautiful flower that you can find, then use this as the focal point of your arrangement. Putting in this personal choice is a good way to help the recipient remember you whenever they see the flower.

5. Bright Flowers Are Also Great For Showing Gratefulness

Bright flowers are a great way to express your thanks.

Other than the usual roses, why not go for bright, yellow sunflowers. The pleasant bright color shows gratitude and can also instantly brighten up the day of your recipient. Plus, when it’s transferred to a vase, it can also make the room more beautiful.

6. Orchids Are The Preferred Choice For Congratulatory Messages

Are you giving flowers to someone who recently graduated? If so, orchids are the preferred choice for congratulatory messages. In particular, purple orchids are a great way to express your happiness and pride in this new milestone that the recipient achieved. If purple is unavailable, white and greed orchids are just as special.

Better yet, give out an orchid plant rather than a bouquet. That way, they’ve got something to grow with them as they start a new chapter of their life.

Whatever the occasion, flowers are a great addition to cherish the moment. People from the younger generation to older seniors will always feel special whenever they’re presented with a beautiful floral arrangement.

The freshness and vibrancy that colorful flowers bring can make any moment feel happier and brighter. More so, flowers are always one of the best ways to express your love for another.

Hopefully, the tips helped you in selecting the best ones for an occasion you’re planning to attend.