Events
Warming Up This Winter with Events on the Scene
Oh, it been a winter so hot that the snow simply melts away.
During the Critics Choice Awards at the beginning of the season, celebrity hairstylist Dallin James usesdHairstory to achieve the red carpet look for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu. “Stephanie has pretty long hair and quite a bit of it so we are always trying different ways to find balance based on her proportions and what she is wearing,” Dallin said. “Today she wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown with her shoulders exposed so we wanted to keep everything lifted and off her shoulders. The team and I decided on a low knotted ponytail to keep the hair looking clean and fresh with a little bit of texture through the ends,” he shared
Then at the end of January sports love kicked in for a Brooklyn affair.
Modelo partnered with artist Daniel Gamache (Mache) to curate the ‘Modelo and Brooklyn Nets Hall of Fame’ pop-up gallery that paid homage to some of the most iconic moments of Nets history, featuring exclusive, never-before-seen memorabilia and sneakers. The exhibit was open for a one night only exclusive to media and influencers at Barclays Center before the Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The main component saw Modelo unveil a limited-edition sneaker designed by Mache, which represents the Fighting Spirit of Modelo and the Nets, and will be available for one fan to win by entering through the program’s sweepstakes.
Artist Marco Gallotta also recently held an exhibition. His work was on display at Valli Art Gallery in Manhattan.
We hear also that the world-renowned Blue Note Jazz Club is the very first to introduce an alternative ticketing method, which is particularly timely given the recent Ticketmaster Senate hearing. There is a select number of smart tickets available for every show packaged with added benefits, such as VIP seating, exclusive media airdropped directly via the tickets, spanning recorded performances to messages from the most acclaimed artists in the business.
Blue Note tapped YellowHeart to develop its smart tickets since they give fans added benefits while helping prevent the most common issues with traditional ticketing. This is Blue Note’s second year in a row partnering with YellowHeart to roll out smart tickets for fans. Blue Note will announce additional VIP perks over the coming months as the program expands. The first ticketed performance, Stout: The Live Show Avenger Experience, will be on March 6 at the club’s NYC venue.
In honor of Black History Month, Kohl’s is doing its part to elevate and amplify Black voices and spotlighting Black-owned brands not just this month but all year long. As part of the commitment, ddonated $100,000 to the National Urban League to support its mission to promote economic empowerment, access to health care, educational, job, and housing opportunities, and the guarantee of civil rights for the underserved in America.
Hennessy took over the Edison House in Salt Lake City, transforming it into the Hennessy Arena to bring Court to Culture to life during NBA All-Star Weekend.
In 12 hours, more than 1,600 people passed through the Hennessy Arena where they enjoyed activations at the intersection of basketball and culture.
Peyton List from “Cobra Kai” was spotted out and about enjoying the citty. She just kicked off the new year with upgraded vision thanks to her new EVO lenses. We hear that she has been busy helping to raise awareness to the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia Good for her for seeing a brighter day ahead.
And here is all to you scene makers out there making 2023 amazing.
Cover art by Juan Veloz
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
MADONNA’S FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE — We finally received a copy, through Rhino of Madonna’s deluxe-set Finally Enough Love-50 Number Ones. There’s no question that its a monster of a set; certainly chronicling Madonna’s out-sized career, but the set also posed a few intriguing questions.
A glorious review from Rock and Roll Globe: Has anyone been remixed more than Madonna?
Think about how many records she’s released since her first, “Everybody,” almost exactly 40 years ago (October 6, 1982, to be precise). And the fact that remixing has existed for the entirety of her career. And that she’s a dance/pop artist first and foremost, naturally prone to remixing.
There’s a few of her ballads that didn’t receive official remixes, sure – but the vast majority of her singles have. So many, in fact, that Madonna’s hit Billboard’s Dance Club Play chart 67 times, and 64 of those trips have resulted in top tens. And of those 64, an astounding 50 have topped the chart. (All three numbers are records by far, along with her 75 cumulative weeks at #1; additionally, no artist has topped any single Billboard survey as many times.)
To celebrate the occasion, and also to mark both the 40th anniversary of her first single and the 35th of her first remix album (1987’s You Can Dance), we now get the compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, featuring single-edited versions of each one of these 50 chart-toppers across three CDs. Early on, her dance hits weren’t actually remixed, but sometimes just extended – as in the case of her first #1 on the dance chart, “Holiday” and “Lucky Star” were listed jointly as “LP Cuts,” a common practice on the chart at the time. Club DJs simply played the songs straight off the album! These two songs spent 5 weeks at #1, a run matched in her catalog only by 2000’s “Music.” Oddly, only “Holiday,” but not “Lucky Star,” appears on Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. [I include the album’s subtitle because a more compact 16-track version, just titled Finally Enough Love, was released in June.]
What also doesn’t help is the choices of whose remixes to include: both Offer Nissim and Tracy Young get three selections apiece, for example. Offer Nissim’s mixes are alright, but tend to get very samey (spoiler alert: he really likes hard drums). Similarly, Young’s work is solid, but why not mix things up and give us some different contributors? (That said, her Tracy Young Dangerous Mix of “Crave” is deliciously breezy, and features an indefatigable bassline.) Then there’s “Give Me All Your Luvin,’” which is featured in its Party Rock Remix by, I wish I was kidding, LMFAO.
(Remember them?) It’s as clunky and stupid as their own singles – and worse yet, the thrusting, kinetic Laidback Luke mix of the same track was right there waiting to be used! (Blame Madonna herself, who reportedly curated the selections here.)
To be fair, I’m picky when it comes to these things. Shep Pettibone’s fingerprints are all over the selections here, especially on the first disc (“Into the Groove,” “Like A Prayer,” “Express Yourself,” “Keep It Together,” “Vogue,” and “Fever” all appear via his remixes), and I’m not mad at all – and would frankly welcome even more from the man who I think is one of the all-time greatest to ever remix a record. His take on “Groove” (originally featured on Madonna’s epochal 1987 remix album You Can Dance) in particular is the one I consider definitive; the edit featured here doesn’t defang any of its power.
The other chief problem with this collection is the simple fact that the remixes – and dance chart #1s – have been coming fast and furious this century, and a lot of these songs just aren’t that good. Starting with 2003’s American Life, I’ll argue that Madonna’s only made one good-to-great album in the past two decades (2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor), and the last 12 remixes featured here are of songs originally on Hard Candy, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X – a stretch of work that I don’t think anyone would call her strongest. Conversely, however, even if you take her classic 80’s work out of the equation, there’s a lot of killers here.
Madonna’s 90’s-into-00’s can stand up against almost any pop artist’s catalog: from “Vogue,” of course, through “Erotica” (featured in Masters at Work’s legitimately sexy Underground Club Mix), to “Secret” and “Bedtime Story” (both remixed by Junior Vasquez), onto the classic Ray of Light singles, Music’s “What It Feels Like for a Girl” (presented here in its breathtaking Above & Beyond Club Radio Edit), culminating with the Dance Floor classics, remixed by the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Stuart Price, and Axwell. I mean, whew.
To be honest, I prefer the original mix or release of each and every one of these songs. One of my favorites, “Into The Groove” from 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan on this set, was a totally different mix than the one I first heard and feel in love with.
The other thing I noticed as I carefully made my way through the tracks is that those early records of hers …as good as they were at the time, don’t seem to hold up. I was there at The Funhouse; 12 West; Danceteria and Paradise Garage and her records were legend at the time … it’s just all these years later, so much has changed.
It’s an enormous set and breathtaking undertaking; but well worth it. As I said when her tour was announced, only visual and videos from those early days were referenced and even this 3-CD set features an early Madonna-photo. She was iconic back then … and, we’ll see if she still is.
THE BELZ RANG SILENT — Richard Belzer passed this past weekend. I first saw him at Rick Newman’s legendary club Catch A Rising Star on First Avenue eons ago. He was simply hilarious, Snarky for sure, but funny. He appeared onSaturday Night Live; The Groove Tube and always left an indelible impression.
Always outfitted in black, TV discovered him when he launched the character of John Munch in Barry Levinson and Tom Fonatna’s cannily brilliant Homicide; Live On The Street. It was just a sensational show and really stood among the past great cop shows like Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue. A crossover with Dick Wolff’s Law & Order, with Jerry Orbach, was just stellar. Orbach’s character dated Munch’ ex-wife and the hi jinks ensued. Together theysolved the crime, but there was an underlying dynamic that was just brilliant between the two.
Wolff in fact has said that the union was so good, he immediately wanted to introduce the character into one of his “newer”: shows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Per the Hollywood Reporter: Munch made his first appearance in 1993 on the first episode of Homicide and his last in 2016 on Law & Order: SVU. In between those two NBC dramas, Belzer played the detective on eight other series, and his hold on the character lasted longer than James Arness’ on Gunsmoke and Kelsey Grammer’s on Cheers and Frasier. Certainly one of the most memorable cops in TV history, Munch — based on a real-life Baltimore detective — was a highly intelligent, doggedly diligent investigator who believed in conspiracy theories, distrusted the system and pursued justice through a jaded eye. He’d often resort to dry, acerbic wisecracks to make his point: “I’m a homicide detective. The only time I wonder why is when they tell me the truth,” went a typical Munch retort.
In a 2016 interview for the website The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, Homicide executive producer Barry Levinson recalled listening to Belzer on The Howard Stern Show and liking him for Munch. “We were looking at some other actors, and when I heard him, I said, ‘Why don’t we find out about Richard Belzer?”
Levinson said. “I like the rhythm of the way he talks. And that’s how that happened.”The pencil-thin Belzer portrayed Munch on all seven seasons of the NBC series. When it ended in 1999, the actor wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the role. He had appeared as Munch on NBC’s Law & Order three times from 1996-99 and thought he might be a good fit on that show. “When Homicide was canceled, I was in France with my wife and she said, ‘Let’s open a bottle of champagne and toast: You did this character for seven years,’” Belzer recounted in the 2009 book Law & Irder: Special Victims Unit Unofficial Companion. “And then I remembered that Benjamin Bratt was leaving L&O, and so I called my manager and said, ‘Call Dick Wolff — maybe Munch can become [Det. Lennie] Briscoe’s partner’ —- because we had teamed for the crossover. So he called and Dick said, ‘What a great idea, but I’ve already cast Jesse Martin to be the new guy [opposite Jerry Orbach].’”
Wolf, however, was in the process of developing a Law & Order spinoff to focus on the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, the division that investigates sexually based crimes. He wanted Munch for that. When Law & Order: SVU debuted in September 1999, Munch had relocated from Baltimore to New York to join forces with Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Capt. Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) was brought over from Law & Order to head the squad. Munch’s sardonic demeanor turned out to be perfect for the grim tone of the series, and Belzer stayed 14 seasons. The character announced his retirement from the NYPD in 2014, but Munch returned a couple years later for the 17th-season episode “Fashionable Crimes.”
I’d often bump into Belzer at The Friars club in NY with Orbach back in the day. He was a real NY-guy. Huge, huge loss.
SHORT TAKES — This whole brouhaha over the re-writing of some of Ronald Dahl’s books (Matilda; James and the Giant Peach; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) is, in my opinion, just absurd. Let me explain it best this way: I am not a fan of the director’s cut or a song being remixed to death. For me, I want to hear a piece of art (movie, TV show, record) exactly the same way I first heard it the first time and the way it was when the artist created it and released it. One of my favorite movies is Blade Runner: I think I understood it the first time I saw it, but I sure loved everything about it. Then came the director’s cut; then came the version without the narration. Neither was better than the original version. I recall trying a bit too hard trying to figure out what the difference was and losing track of the story. And, I feel exactly the same way about this Ronald Dahl-situation. It’s blatant censorship. Art is a very personal choice and what you get out of it is also very personal. Sad for sure … Sighting: PR-pasha David Salidor and staff at Dimmer Summer on Smith Street in Brooklyn Heights …
Micky Dolenz, in NYC next week for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday the 27th, also will be on NY: Live Wednesday interviewed by the terrific Sara Gore.
Saw one of oddest movies I’ve ever seen this past weekend, The Outfit, with Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutsch. Eerily creepy, it seemed like a David Mamet-play at times. Rylance is just stunning as a tailor? Maybe, maybe not. I’d definitely recommend it … Lenny’s, the Brooklyn-pizza shop where John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, gets his pizza in the opening moments of the 1977 film, closed this weekend after 70 years. Talk about staying power. I wonder if club promoter turned manager turned politician Vito Bruno still owns the original dance floor from the movie?
And, from Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley: ‘If you think this has a happy ending, you’re not paying attention.’” Ominous, right?
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Jason Elzy; Plastic EP; Jeff Smith; Andrew Saffir; Paul Yasso; Mary Q.; Marion Perkins; Angela Tarantino; Nancy Andrews; Bruce Grakal; Vinny Napolitano; Keren Red; Andrew Saffir; Guy Pearce; Robert Funaro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Jeff Smith; and CHIP!
Entertainment
Happy Presidents Day: What’s Open and What To Do
Expect banks, Government buildings, post offices to be closed. Alternate side parking is suspended for Washington’s Birthday, but meters are in effect.
During Presidents’ Day many activities and fun events can be found around New York. All children in New York will be on holiday from school so the first place to head should be the Intrepid Museum which has a Kids Week. On Monday, February 20 at 12 noon: Life in a Vacuum and on Tuesday, February 21: 12:30pm & 1:30pm: Blue Man Group Perform and 1pm & 3pm: Gazillion Bubble Show
and at 2pm: Dogman the Musical. Also look for authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown talk about their new children’s books, Perkin’s Perfect Purple: How a Boy Created Color with Chemistry and Instructions Not Included: How a Team of Women Coded the Future. Meet the Author: Former space shuttle escape equipment crew chief/suit tech and modern day hidden figure Sharon McDougle tells kidsall about the orange spacesuit in her adorable children’s book, Suit Up for Launch with Shay! Finally Ballet Hispánico School of Dance: Staff members lead children in an interactive crafting project to explore the rhythms of Latinx culture across a variety of different countries. Age range 3-8 years old. For the rest of the week:
Wednesday, February 22:
12pm: Betty Skelton: For All Womankind
1pm & 3pm: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
2pm: Ballet Hispanico performance (ages 6+)
All day:
- Authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown talk about their new children’s books, Perkin’s Perfect Purple: How a Boy Created Color with Chemistry and Instructions Not Included: How a Team of Women Coded the Future
- Ballet Hispánico School of Dance: Staff members lead children in an interactive crafting project to explore the rhythms of Latinx culture across a variety of different countries. Age range 3-8 years old.
Thursday, February 23:
12n: Airheads – the Science of Flight
1pm & 3pm: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
2pm: Two by Two Animal Haven Show
All day:
- Wildlife Conservation Society: Learn about the variety of engaging education programs at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, and explore a wildly fun hands-on activity!
- Two by Two Animal Haven: Wild World of Animals exhibit: including kangaroo, North American Alligator, hedgehog, chinchilla, snake, different types of small tortoises.
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play a version of “Go Fish” and interact with river critters.
- Jenkinson’s Aquarium: meet some outrageous reptiles and learn about their differences by comparing the reptile groups to one another, including snakes, turtles, lizards, and crocodilians
- Beardsley Zoo: Discover how incredible invertebrates survive in the wild with tabletop displays and live arthropod animal ambassadors
- Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory: Join Lamont for Scientists are Superheroes activity. Recommended for ages 5-10yrs old
Friday, February 24:
12n: Airheads – the Science of Flight
12pm-4pm: Wildlife Theater presents pop-up and roaming puppet shows
1pm & 3pm: Mad Science takes kids on an adventure in Physics (ages 5+)
2pm: Two by Two Animal Haven Show
All Day:
- Wildlife Conservation Society: Learn about the variety of engaging education programs at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, and explore a wildly fun hands-on activity
- Two by Two Animal Haven: Wild World of Animals exhibit: including kangaroo, North American Alligator, hedgehog, chinchilla, snake, different types of small tortoises.
- Rube Goldberg: Make your own Rube Goldberg Machine with paper! Join Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter and Godwyn Morris from Dazzling Discoveries and make your own machine with nothing more than a few sheets of paper and tape.
- ROBOFUN: Robofun presents a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces for students to play and experiment with. There will be a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software stations among many other projects. (ages 5-12)
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play “go fish” and interact with river critters.
- Jenkinson’s Aquarium: Meet some outrageous reptiles and learn about their differences by comparing the reptile groups to one another
- Beardsley Zoo: Discover how incredible invertebrates survive in the wild with tabletop displays and live arthropod animal ambassadors
- Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory: Scientists are Superheroes activity. (ages 5-10yrs)
- The High Line: How could public space better serve everyone? Create your own paper sculpture showing your vision for your community and add it to a 3-D model
- Blue Man Group: Interactive arts & crafts.
- Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers: Make your own LED paper flashlight!
- American Society of Civil Engineers: Interactive Seismic Structural Experience where kids can build their own toothpick structures and see how they behave under seismic loading on a simulated shake table.
Saturday, February 25:
12pm & 3pm: Launching Space Shuttles
1pm: Mad Science – Fire and Ice. Kids learn about combustion and the amazing frozen gas that is dry ice. (ages 5+)
2pm: STEM from Dance performs a Hip-Hop Jazz piece using LED light sticks as props.
All day:
- Rube Goldberg: Make your own Rube Goldberg Machine with paper! Join Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter and Godwyn Morris from Dazzling Discoveries and make your own machine with nothing more than a few sheets of paper and tape.
ROBOFUN: Robofun presents a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces for students to play and experiment with. There will be a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software stations among many other projects. (ages 5-12 yrs)
- American Society of Civil Engineers: Interactive Seismic Structural Experience where kids can build their own toothpick structures and see how they behave under seismic loading on asimulated shake table.
- NYC Ghostbusters League: NYC Ghostbusters are back aboard the Intrepid to teach kids how to make cross link polymer gel, a scientific recipe for ectoplasmic slime.
- The High Line: How could public space better serve everyone? Create your own paper sculpture showing your vision for your community and add it to a 3-D model!
- Blue Man Group: Interactive arts & crafts.
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play Go Fish and interact with river critters.
- Columbia’s Society of Women Engineers hosts a paper-airplane making activity in which students can tinker with and test a variety of plane designs, learn more about aerodynamics, and pit their creations against one another!
You can also visit Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Times Square, MoMA or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
It is a popular day for retail, as many stores mark it as the start of their sales season, although the stock exchanges are closed and the Financial District is very quiet around this time.
A great place to visit ist the Empire State Building, or the Statue of Liberty.
Events
How To Celebrate Mardi Gras
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Mardi Gras will commence. It is the party the day before Lent and has evolved into a week-long festival. New York use to celebrate it in style, but since COVID the celebrations are far and few between.
Traditional Kings Cake is served. The story of these glazed and frosted pastries dates back to the Medieval Times, when French, Belgian, and Spanish cultures commemorated the 12th day of Christmas with gifts and sweets. Biblically, the kings during this time would have been visiting the newborn baby Jesus, bringing gifts and sweets of their own. That’s where the “king” in king cake comes from. Today, the cakes are fried and doughy, glazed and frosted, typically in the Mardi Gras colors. They’re usually circular and braided, to resemble a King’s crown. Most cakes are baked with a tiny baby figurine on the inside, and whomever finds the toy, as tradition holds, must host the next big party.
The best place we found to celebrate is at French Roast, 2340 Broadway on 85th Street. They are featuring a special menu at lunch and dinner including Shrimp Po’Boys, Jambalaya, Beignets and Bananas Foster, live jazz in the evening on Mardi Gras day from the band Bedlam Swing, New Orleans’s Sazerac and Hurricane cocktails and gift certificates for anyone who finds the plastic baby figure in the King Cake (a Mardi Gras ritual.) The festivities started on February 17th and run through Mardi Gras day.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?