Warrior Nun Fans Conquer Times Square

Since the cancellation of Netflix’s series the fans and critics have been up in arms. Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama streaming television series created by Simon Barry based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.The show had a well received second season, but despite the efforts of a passionate social media campaign, Warrior Nun will not be renewed by Netflix for a third season. News of its cancelation comes as a devastating blow to the show’s advocates, but not just because of the plethora of unresolved plot lines.

Fans have taken over social media using different hashtags and are calling for the company to reconsider and continue telling the story or for a new platform to buy the rights. They put up a billboard outside Netflix’s Los Angeles offices and now they have reached the big apple with a billboard in Times Square.

Maybe the fans will win. T2C is hoping they do.