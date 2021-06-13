MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Washington Square Park: Stabbings as Party Promoter Tells Residents Leave if you don’t like it

Last week Washington Square Park was in the news and it is back. Tonight a 10-person brawl, saw a 24 year-old man, stabbed, a 21 year-old woman was shoved to the ground, another slashed with a razor blade, another stabbing, 77 year-old Constantino a cook at the nearby diner was shoved into a plate glass window after kicking a troublemaker out. His assailant, 27 year-old Gregory Conwell hurled him into the diner’s window, which shattered on impact. Cornell is know to the NYPD as a serial troublemaker. He was chased by Constantino’s colleagues and bit one of those who detained him and now faces a felony assault charge. 

The last victim was a 43 year-old man filming an argument on his phone had the device snatched out of his hand, with his two attackers then punching him in the face and kicking him. This all took place at at 2:15am Sunday.

From his instagram account

It all started when party promoter David ‘Shaman’ Ortiz, 28 hosted a soirée where over 50 people were dancing in the park. The organizer who has no care or concern for the residence who live around the park stated in an interview with the New York Post, “This is my response to the residents. If you have an issue with amplified sound and you live in the downtown area, you live in the Washington Square Park area, then you should move,’ Ortiz, who lives in Queens, said. ‘I’m not letting anybody steal our joy.”

Ortiz is also behind coordinating the unlicensed boxing matches. 

My question to Ortiz is why aren’t you throwing party in Queens and were is your permit? Ortiz refers to the NYPD as “the biggest gang in New York.” Would he feel the same way if he were shot or stabbed?

The landmark park two weeks ago was given a a 10 p.m. curfew by the NYPD that was lifted Saturday. It seems in Manhattan the criminals are being given all the rights.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

