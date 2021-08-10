MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Watch and Learn If You Dare

Watch and Learn If You Dare

Larry Ellison, is an American businessman and investor who is the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer (CTO) and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Oracle Corporation. As of April 2021, he was listed by Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the ninth-wealthiest person in the United States and as the tenth-wealthiest in the world, with a fortune of $93.9 billion, increased from $57.3 billion in 2018. How did he make his fortune……data bases.

Oracle competed with Sybase (created 1984) and Microsoft SQL Server (a port of Sybase created in 1989). During the 1970s, after a brief stint at Amdahl Corporation, Ellison began working for Ampex Corporation. His projects included a database for the CIA, which he named “Oracle”. Ellison the data bases that Fauci has used to track COVID.

John Cullen worked for Oracle in mapping. What is mapping? Remember when all of sudden stores wanted your zip code, then your phone #? You were being mapped. On March 29, 2020, John Cullen threw down the gauntlet and challenged Anthony Fauci long before anyone knew anything about Reconstructed Pandemic Influenza. Fauci manipulated Cullen and Oracles work.

I recently discovered this video and then googled and now am sharing. The information has been suppressed and when you see this video you will understand the manipulation. Knowledge takes away the fear and then the lies.

Related Items
Health

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Health

Free Yoga and Movies in Bryant Park

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

MindTravel/ SilentWalk A Way To Reconnect

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Raising Awareness – The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 3, 2021
Read More

Top 6 Benefits of Testosterone Therapy

WriterAugust 3, 2021
Read More

Debunking Some Mammogram Myths to Help You Get Prompt & Proactive Treatment for Breast Cancer

WriterAugust 3, 2021
Read More

Crucial tips about teeth-straightening alternatives

WriterJuly 30, 2021
Read More

5 Tips for Caregivers Managing a Patient with Dysphagia

WriterJuly 30, 2021
Read More

The Road to Self-Actualization Through Attachment

RossJuly 29, 2021
Read More

A Few Facts about FRAS and Body Armors That You Have Never Known Before

WriterJuly 27, 2021
Read More