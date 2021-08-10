Watch and Learn If You Dare

Larry Ellison, is an American businessman and investor who is the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer (CTO) and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Oracle Corporation. As of April 2021, he was listed by Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the ninth-wealthiest person in the United States and as the tenth-wealthiest in the world, with a fortune of $93.9 billion, increased from $57.3 billion in 2018. How did he make his fortune……data bases.

Oracle competed with Sybase (created 1984) and Microsoft SQL Server (a port of Sybase created in 1989). During the 1970s, after a brief stint at Amdahl Corporation, Ellison began working for Ampex Corporation. His projects included a database for the CIA, which he named “Oracle”. Ellison the data bases that Fauci has used to track COVID.

John Cullen worked for Oracle in mapping. What is mapping? Remember when all of sudden stores wanted your zip code, then your phone #? You were being mapped. On March 29, 2020, John Cullen threw down the gauntlet and challenged Anthony Fauci long before anyone knew anything about Reconstructed Pandemic Influenza. Fauci manipulated Cullen and Oracles work.

I recently discovered this video and then googled and now am sharing. The information has been suppressed and when you see this video you will understand the manipulation. Knowledge takes away the fear and then the lies.