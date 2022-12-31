Watch The Ball Drop Here At T2C and See The 2023 Full Schedule

Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 Full Schedule:

THE EVENT

6:00pm to 6:03pm

Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

The celebration begins atop One Times Square with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball where representatives from Carnival Cruise Line and Times Square New Year’s Eve flip the giant switch that lights the New Year’s Eve Ball accompanied by special pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.

6:04pm to 6:06pm

Times Square Reveler Stories

Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.

6:07pm to 6:19pm

SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance

The Sino-American Friendship Association (“SAFA”) presents a spectacular Chinese cultural performance from Hong Kong titled “Fusion, Motion, Inspiration – Hong Kong Rocks!” A Kung Fu Contemporary Circus will be staging a captivating blend of dance, parkour, capoeira and more against an adrenaline rushing medley of music from the east and west in a brand-new arrangement on the Countdown Stage at Duffy Island between 46th and 47th Streets. Vivienne Tam, the iconic fashion designer of Hong Kong, has designed a limited-edition scarf for the revelers to celebrate this special occasion. The Chinese cultural performance will conclude with red and gold pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.

6:20pm to 6:27pm

New Year’s Eve Dance Performance by ANEW

New York dance group ANEW will perform for the revelers on the Planet Fitness Center Stage on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. The group is specifically designed to bring light to the world through the art of dance. Their performance will feature different genres of music and inspire the audience to begin a new Renaissance in 2023.

6:30pm

Times Square 2023 Hats, Balloons, Necklaces, Gloves and Scarves

The Times Square Alliance sanitation crew clad in bright red uniforms distributes tens of thousands of fun handouts to the Times Square revelers for cheering in the New Year. Planet Fitness is providing festive purple and gold New Year’s Eve hats along with purple & yellow balloons tied with gold mylar ribbons. Carnival Cruise Line is providing fun necklaces. Kay Jewelers is providing warm gloves. The Sino-American Friendship Association is providing beautiful scarves.

6:58pm to 7:00pm

Hourly Kia Countdown with Jonathan Bennett

As we approach the New Year, Jonathan Bennett will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 7 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.

7:01pm to 7:02pm

Times Square Reveler Stories

Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.

7:03pm to 7:19pm

New Year’s Eve Musical Performance by Chelsea Cutler

Chelsea Cutler performs her hit songs “Sad Tonight,” Devil On My Shoulder,” and “Men On The Moon” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

7:58pm to 8:00pm

Hourly Kia Countdown with Jaymes Vaughan

As we approach the New Year, Jonathan Bennett joined by Jaymes Vaughan will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 8 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.

8:01pm to 8:02pm

Times Square Reveler Stories

Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.

8:03pm to 8:17pm

New Year’s Eve Musical Performance by JVKE

JVKE performs his hit songs “this is what falling in love feels like,” “golden hour,” and “this is what heartbreak feels like” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

8:23pm to 8:29pm

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Jax

Jax performs her hit songs “90s Kids” and “Victoria’s Secret” on the Countdown Stage.

8:40pm to 8:43pm

Waterford Crystal Toast

8:58pm to 9:00pm

Hourly Kia Countdown with Jeremy Hassell

As we approach the New Year, Jonathan Bennett joined by Jeremy Hassell will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 9 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wishes for the New Year.

9:02pm to 9:05pm

Kia NYE Inspiration

9:15pm to 9:29pm

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”: Performance by Ava Max

Ava Max performs her hit songs “Kings & Queens,” Million Dollar Baby,” and “Maybe You’re The Problem” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

9:34pm to 9:40pm

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by J-Hope

J-Hope performs a medley of his hit songs on the Countdown Stage.

9:49pm to 9:52pm

Celebrate Every Kiss with Kay

9:57pm to 10:00pm

Hourly Kia Countdown with Planet Fitness

As we approach the New Year, Planet Fitness spokesperson will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 10 o’clock hour accompanied by purple and yellow confetti release and colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. Spokesperson will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.

10:01pm to 10:02pm

Times Square Reveler Stories

Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.

10:04pm to 10:10pm

Univision’s ¡Feliz 2023!: Performance by Osmani García

Osmani García performs a medley of his hit songs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

10:11pm to 10:13pm

#KayKissCountdown TikTok Hashtag Challenge

10:16pm to 10:19pm

Highlights of Good Riddance Day Presented by Netspend

The host of Times Square New Year’s Eve, Jonathan Bennett will share highlights from Good Riddance Day with the Times Square revelers from the Countdown Stage.

10:19pm to 10:22pm

Planet Fitness World Premiere

10:23pm to 10:25pm

Carnival “Choose Fun” Moment

10:31pm to 10:34pm

Hip Hop Museum Announcement

10:45pm to 10:53pm

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by New Edition

New Edition performs a medley of their hit songs on the Countdown Stage.

10:57pm to 11:00pm

Hourly Kia Countdown with Raúl de Molina

As we approach the New Year, Raúl de Molina will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 11 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.

11:02pm to 11:10pm

Univision’s ¡Feliz 2023!: Performance by Sech

Sech performs a medley of his hit songs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

11:11pm to 11:15pm

Kay’s New Year’s Eve Kiss

11:17pm to 11:19pm

Times Square Celebrates with NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with New York City Mayor Eric Adams

11:20pm to 11:25pm

The Associated Press Presents 2022 Year-In-Review Video Highlights

The Associated Press, the world’s oldest and largest news gathering organization, presents a news reel highlighting some of the most memorable events of 2022.

11:39pm to 11:46pm

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Duran Duran

Duran Duran performs a medley of their hit songs on the Countdown Stage.

11:55pm to 11:58pm

Special Musical Performance by Chelsea Cutler

Chelsea Cutler performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

11:59pm

The Sixty-Second Countdown

The Mayor of New York City pushes the Waterford crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball, and leads the final sixty-second countdown to the New Year on the Countdown Stage.

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

The lighted Ball descends 70 feet in sixty seconds. The Ball is a geodesic sphere, twelve feet in diameter, weighing 11,875 pounds. The Ball is covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles and lit by 32,256 LEDs.

12:00am – New Year’s Day

2023 Sign

At the stroke of Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals of the New Year “2023” burst to life shining high above Times Square.

Times Square Confetti Release and Pyrotechnic Effects

The world-famous New Year’s Eve confetti is released from the rooftops of buildings throughout Times Square creating a celebratory blizzard of colorful confetti as revelers welcome the New Year accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects. The three thousand pounds of confetti includes tens of thousands of wishes from revelers around the world hoping for peace, love, good health and a better future in the new year.