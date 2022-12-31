Watch The Ball Drop Here At T2C and See The 2023 Full Schedule

Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 Full Schedule:
THE EVENT
6:00pm to 6:03pm
Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
The celebration begins atop One Times Square with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball where representatives from Carnival Cruise Line and Times Square New Year’s Eve flip the giant switch that lights the New Year’s Eve Ball accompanied by special pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.
6:04pm to 6:06pm
Times Square Reveler Stories
Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.
6:07pm to 6:19pm
SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance
The Sino-American Friendship Association (“SAFA”) presents a spectacular Chinese cultural performance from Hong Kong titled “Fusion, Motion, Inspiration – Hong Kong Rocks!” A Kung Fu Contemporary Circus will be staging a captivating blend of dance, parkour, capoeira and more against an adrenaline rushing medley of music from the east and west in a brand-new arrangement on the Countdown Stage at Duffy Island between 46th and 47th Streets. Vivienne Tam, the iconic fashion designer of Hong Kong, has designed a limited-edition scarf for the revelers to celebrate this special occasion. The Chinese cultural performance will conclude with red and gold pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.
6:20pm to 6:27pm
New Year’s Eve Dance Performance by ANEW
New York dance group ANEW will perform for the revelers on the Planet Fitness Center Stage on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. The group is specifically designed to bring light to the world through the art of dance. Their performance will feature different genres of music and inspire the audience to begin a new Renaissance in 2023.
6:30pm
Times Square 2023 Hats, Balloons, Necklaces, Gloves and Scarves
The Times Square Alliance sanitation crew clad in bright red uniforms distributes tens of thousands of fun handouts to the Times Square revelers for cheering in the New Year. Planet Fitness is providing festive purple and gold New Year’s Eve hats along with purple & yellow balloons tied with gold mylar ribbons. Carnival Cruise Line is providing fun necklaces. Kay Jewelers is providing warm gloves. The Sino-American Friendship Association is providing beautiful scarves.
6:58pm to 7:00pm
Hourly Kia Countdown with Jonathan Bennett
As we approach the New Year, Jonathan Bennett will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 7 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.
7:01pm to 7:02pm
Times Square Reveler Stories
Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.
7:03pm to 7:19pm
New Year’s Eve Musical Performance by Chelsea Cutler
Chelsea Cutler performs her hit songs “Sad Tonight,” Devil On My Shoulder,” and “Men On The Moon” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.
7:58pm to 8:00pm
Hourly Kia Countdown with Jaymes Vaughan
As we approach the New Year, Jonathan Bennett joined by Jaymes Vaughan will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 8 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.
8:01pm to 8:02pm
Times Square Reveler Stories
Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.
8:03pm to 8:17pm
New Year’s Eve Musical Performance by JVKE
JVKE performs his hit songs “this is what falling in love feels like,” “golden hour,” and “this is what heartbreak feels like” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.
8:23pm to 8:29pm
ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Jax
Jax performs her hit songs “90s Kids” and “Victoria’s Secret” on the Countdown Stage.
8:40pm to 8:43pm
Waterford Crystal Toast
8:58pm to 9:00pm
Hourly Kia Countdown with Jeremy Hassell
As we approach the New Year, Jonathan Bennett joined by Jeremy Hassell will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 9 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wishes for the New Year.
9:02pm to 9:05pm
Kia NYE Inspiration
9:15pm to 9:29pm
CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”: Performance by Ava Max
Ava Max performs her hit songs “Kings & Queens,” Million Dollar Baby,” and “Maybe You’re The Problem” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.
9:34pm to 9:40pm
ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by J-Hope
J-Hope performs a medley of his hit songs on the Countdown Stage.
9:49pm to 9:52pm
Celebrate Every Kiss with Kay
9:57pm to 10:00pm
Hourly Kia Countdown with Planet Fitness
As we approach the New Year, Planet Fitness spokesperson will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 10 o’clock hour accompanied by purple and yellow confetti release and colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. Spokesperson will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.
10:01pm to 10:02pm
Times Square Reveler Stories
Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with Times Square revelers.
10:04pm to 10:10pm
Univision’s ¡Feliz 2023!: Performance by Osmani García
Osmani García performs a medley of his hit songs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.
10:11pm to 10:13pm
#KayKissCountdown TikTok Hashtag Challenge
10:16pm to 10:19pm
Highlights of Good Riddance Day Presented by Netspend
The host of Times Square New Year’s Eve, Jonathan Bennett will share highlights from Good Riddance Day with the Times Square revelers from the Countdown Stage.
10:19pm to 10:22pm
Planet Fitness World Premiere
10:23pm to 10:25pm
Carnival “Choose Fun” Moment
10:31pm to 10:34pm
Hip Hop Museum Announcement
10:45pm to 10:53pm
ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by New Edition
New Edition performs a medley of their hit songs on the Countdown Stage.
10:57pm to 11:00pm
Hourly Kia Countdown with Raúl de Molina
As we approach the New Year, Raúl de Molina will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 11 o’clock hour accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.
11:02pm to 11:10pm
Univision’s ¡Feliz 2023!: Performance by Sech
Sech performs a medley of his hit songs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.
11:11pm to 11:15pm
Kay’s New Year’s Eve Kiss
11:17pm to 11:19pm
Times Square Celebrates with NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Co-Host Jeremy Hassell talks with New York City Mayor Eric Adams
11:20pm to 11:25pm
The Associated Press Presents 2022 Year-In-Review Video Highlights
The Associated Press, the world’s oldest and largest news gathering organization, presents a news reel highlighting some of the most memorable events of 2022.
11:39pm to 11:46pm
ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Duran Duran
Duran Duran performs a medley of their hit songs on the Countdown Stage.
11:55pm to 11:58pm
Special Musical Performance by Chelsea Cutler
Chelsea Cutler performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.
11:59pm
The Sixty-Second Countdown
The Mayor of New York City pushes the Waterford crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball, and leads the final sixty-second countdown to the New Year on the Countdown Stage.
The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
The lighted Ball descends 70 feet in sixty seconds. The Ball is a geodesic sphere, twelve feet in diameter, weighing 11,875 pounds. The Ball is covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles and lit by 32,256 LEDs.
12:00am – New Year’s Day
2023 Sign
At the stroke of Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals of the New Year “2023” burst to life shining high above Times Square.
Times Square Confetti Release and Pyrotechnic Effects
The world-famous New Year’s Eve confetti is released from the rooftops of buildings throughout Times Square creating a celebratory blizzard of colorful confetti as revelers welcome the New Year accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects. The three thousand pounds of confetti includes tens of thousands of wishes from revelers around the world hoping for peace, love, good health and a better future in the new year.
12:15 – End of Show.
