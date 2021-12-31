MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Watch The NYE Celebration Around the World Now and in Times Square Live Starting at 6pm

Live views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds will be seen tonight thanks to thLive coverage of the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds will be seen tonight thanks to the Times Square Alliance starting at 6pm with the lighting and raising of the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball.

At 8pm a performance by Christy Altomare, followed by ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: performance by Karol G. At 9:14 KT Tunstall performs her hit songs Black Horse and The Cherry Tree. At 11:30ish ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: with Journey and then another song by KT Tunstall a tribute to John Lennon with “Imagine.”And of course the iconic ball drop.

Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

