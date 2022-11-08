Waterford’s Soho Pop-up Brings Modern Luxury to Neighborhood with Glorious Celebration

Last week in Soho, Waterford opened doors to a pop-up that is a must see!

A fresh new campaign is ushering in a spectacular new reign for the heritage crystal brand in Manhattan. Aimed at evolving the 200-year-old brand into a new age of artistry, Alice Bastin as Creative Director uses the campaign to share a message of inclusivity, shattering antiquated misconceptions and instilling that crystal is meant to be enjoyed by all, no matter the occasion.

Bastin’s mission to masterfully interlace Waterford’s Irish beginnings with modern-day relevance is seamlessly executed through the campaign’s stark black and white photography, shot by Irish photographer Seán McGirr. “How I approach fashion is the same way I approach any creative project, including home décor, and now crystal,” Bastin says of reimagining and honoring the brand’s core identity. “Clarity and quality are both at the crux of Waterford’s historic success, so those were natural concepts to influence this campaign. That meant introducing the same authenticity and a palpable sense of quality to the overall aesthetic and messaging in the execution of these images.”