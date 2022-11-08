MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Waterford’s Soho Pop-up Brings Modern Luxury to Neighborhood with Glorious Celebration

Waterford’s Soho Pop-up Brings Modern Luxury to Neighborhood with Glorious Celebration

Last week in Soho, Waterford opened doors to a pop-up that is a must see!

A fresh new campaign is ushering in a spectacular new reign for the heritage crystal brand in Manhattan. Aimed at evolving the 200-year-old brand into a new age of artistry, Alice Bastin as Creative Director uses the campaign to share a message of inclusivity, shattering antiquated misconceptions and instilling that crystal is meant to be enjoyed by all, no matter the occasion.

Bastin’s mission to masterfully interlace Waterford’s Irish beginnings with modern-day relevance is seamlessly executed through the campaign’s stark black and white photography, shot by Irish photographer Seán McGirr.

“How I approach fashion is the same way I approach any creative project, including home décor, and now crystal,” Bastin says of reimagining and honoring the brand’s core identity. “Clarity and quality are both at the crux of Waterford’s historic success, so those were natural concepts to influence this campaign. That meant introducing the same authenticity and a palpable sense of quality to the overall aesthetic and messaging in the execution of these images.”

The images themselves will be showcased in Waterford’s Soho pop up, opening this October, all part of the brand’s mission to reach a wider consumer base. “We’ve found that US consumers are constantly looking for ways to elevate life’s everyday moments,” says Sjoerd Leeflang, VP of Waterford’s Business Unit. As a newfound manifestation of Waterford’s three brand pillars, this will be Waterford’s first standalone retail concept in the United States, equipped with a fully immersive experience that enables visitors to absorb the powerful elements and landscapes of Ireland, the brand’s renowned heritage and craftsmanship, while celebrating past generational bonds.

Check out the space today! For more information on the Waterford pop-up shop and other exciting launches, visit www.waterford.com and follow us on Instagram @waterford.

 

 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Macy’s Newest Floats

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2022
Read More

The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Inter_

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 6, 2022
Read More

Holidays at Hudson Yards: Free Photos with Santa, Millions of Twinkling Lights and Festive Entertainment Experiences

Suzanna BowlingNovember 6, 2022
Read More

A Christmas Carol Offers Bob Cratchit Free Ticket Program

Suzanna BowlingNovember 6, 2022
Read More

Spectacular Factory a Holiday Multiverse Opens In Time For The Holidays

Suzanna BowlingNovember 5, 2022
Read More

Hop Aboard For A Fabulous Fall Foliage Cruise

Suzanna BowlingNovember 5, 2022
Read More

A Day of Beauty with Danone

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 4, 2022
Read More