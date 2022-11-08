Waterford’s Soho Pop-up Brings Modern Luxury to Neighborhood with Glorious Celebration

Last week in Soho, Waterford opened doors to a pop-up that is a must see!
A fresh new campaign is ushering in a spectacular new reign for the heritage crystal brand in Manhattan. Aimed at evolving the 200-year-old brand into a new age of artistry, Alice Bastin as Creative Director uses the campaign to share a message of inclusivity, shattering antiquated misconceptions and instilling that crystal is meant to be enjoyed by all, no matter the occasion.
Bastin’s mission to masterfully interlace Waterford’s Irish beginnings with modern-day relevance is seamlessly executed through the campaign’s stark black and white photography, shot by Irish photographer Seán McGirr.
“How I approach fashion is the same way I approach any creative project, including home décor, and now crystal,” Bastin says of reimagining and honoring the brand’s core identity. “Clarity and quality are both at the crux of Waterford’s historic success, so those were natural concepts to influence this campaign. That meant introducing the same authenticity and a palpable sense of quality to the overall aesthetic and messaging in the execution of these images.”
The images themselves will be showcased in Waterford’s Soho pop up, opening this October, all part of the brand’s mission to reach a wider consumer base. “We’ve found that US consumers are constantly looking for ways to elevate life’s everyday moments,” says Sjoerd Leeflang, VP of Waterford’s Business Unit. As a newfound manifestation of Waterford’s three brand pillars, this will be Waterford’s first standalone retail concept in the United States, equipped with a fully immersive experience that enables visitors to absorb the powerful elements and landscapes of Ireland, the brand’s renowned heritage and craftsmanship, while celebrating past generational bonds.
Check out the space today! For more information on the Waterford pop-up shop and other exciting launches, visit www.waterford.com and follow us on Instagram @waterford.
