Best friends forever. That’s what you and your soul sister are. It is impossible to imagine life without her. She is there to laugh with you, and her presence is most felt when you are at your lowest. You have secrets between the two of you that you know in your heart remain your secret. Adventures, shopping, dating, and every other activity you are involved in also involves your best friend. There are never any judgments, only pure love for a friend for life. You may not share the same interests, may argue at times, or even have those moments when you have hurt each other’s feelings in one way or another. But you always make up because that’s what best friends do.

Because of how precious your best friend is to you, you want her to feel how much you value her and how she makes your life meaningful. There are a lot of ways to do that. It does not need a special occasion to give her tokens of appreciation that show how much you care, such as name earrings to remind her of you.

Here are other ways to show your best friend how much you care about her.

Be there for her when you know that there’s something wrong

While it is normal for us to call on our best friends when things are going rough, a nice gesture would be to make it more consistent. There may be times when you could be caught up with work or family business that takes up a lot of your time. Just the same, checking in on your friend every so often makes her feel that she is not alone, and you are there for her. The sign of true friendship is your presence during the worst of times. Your best friend will always appreciate this.

Be a source of encouragement

When your friend feels down about one thing or another, you should try to be there to cheer her up. Whether she is concerned with family or work-related issues, it is always nice to hear a friend say that everything will work out. If you feel that you can give sound advice, go ahead and do so. When someone is on the outside looking in, they have a broader perspective of what is going on and can probably develop ideas to make things better. Boost her morale and encourage her to step up, knowing she is a lot stronger than she imagines.

Make dinner for her

Surprise your best friend with a dinner prepared especially for her. It does not have to be because of any special occasion. Instead, it is a simple celebration of your friendship. If not, you can invite her over and prepare something you baked that you know she will enjoy. You can have a blast talking about anything while savoring a nice cup of coffee with a delicious baked treat.

Good friends are hard to find. Make sure you keep your best friend by letting her know how much you care.Image: https://www.pexels.com/photo/smiling-women-3097297/