We Love These Black Friday Sale Items

Get your engines going. Shopping time is here!

Check out these amazing Black Friday Deals (and Cyber Monday):

Stock up on clean skincare with Isa Lazo. The brand’s all-natural gender-free collection includes a toner, body oil, face oil, and a body scrub designed to work together to reduce the visibility of cellulite, promote circulation and cell turnover, clear inflammation, and protect skin from damage.

25% off Sitewide + additional gifts with each purchase / Sale Active Nov. 26-29

Treat your skin to some superfoods with Masktini’s collection of masks made from natural superfoods such as soothing watermelon and brightening pomegranate. The formulas are perfect for sensitive winter skin, and help purify pores, soothe redness, brighten tone, fade imperfections, blur fine lines, restore elasticity, and reveal total radiance. 

50% off Sitewide / Sale Active Nov. 26- 29th 

Pick up Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite Foundation & Moisturiser from Oxygenetix. The makeup brand is offering BOGO50% off on their Hydro-Matrixes & Foundations! The scientifically balanced formulas fuse makeup with skin treatments with ingredients like oxygenating Ceravitae, soothing aloe vera, acne fighting salicylic acid and more.  With full coverage foundations that feel so light it’s like you’re not wearing makeup up all, while allowing the skin to breathe.

BOGO50% off Sitewide / Sale Active Nov. 26- 29.

Workout from anywhere with the AKTIV Essentials Box. The small sized kit includes tools for a complete body workout with adjustable equipment that works for all levels. The set includes core slides, weighted resistance bands, a cooling sweat towel, mini bands and a rapid recovery rolling stick.                            

25% off Sitewide / Sale Active Nov. 26- 29th 

Workout alone or with friends on the AND/Life fitness app which has workouts, recipes and wellness tips courtesy of Celebrity Personal Trainer Andrea Marcellus. Follow-along with workout classes you can do anywhere (at your desk, in the kitchen, at the gym, etc.) and workout with friends (video chat with up to 3 others as you work out). Plus throw together easy, nutritionally complete meals and track your hydration and standing!  Andrea is offering 30% off subscriptions on the AND/Life app and on her self-help book “The Way In”. 

30% off Sitewide / Sale Active Nov. 26- 29th 

Simon’s Secret Sauce is a delicious sauce brand that comes in three different flavors, Original, Spicy, and Truffle. These sauces are so delicious and the perfect addition to any holiday recipe. The sauce is great for an easy coleslaw, potato salad, and even basting your turkey in. In addition to the delicious flavors, these sauces are catered to almost every dietary need.

20% off sitewide + Free Shipping/ Sale Active Now- Nov. 29th

Get the kids together this holiday season and create Baketivity’s Gingerbread House as a family. With the Gingerbread House kit, you get an all-in-one baking activity for your kids! It’s a complete experience- no need to find recipes, shop for exotic ingredients, or measure them. With clear recipes, pre-measured ingredients plus some extra learning and fun, this is one activity that they’ll remember.

30% off Sitewide / Sale Active Nov. 26- 29th 

Get kids in the kitchen with Kidstirs’s membership! Kidstir is a monthly subscription box where members enjoy a monthly cooking kit, additional online recipes and games, and a supportive online community. Each month brings a new box with 3 step-by-step recipes, and a brand-new, activity-filled Foodie Fun magazine. In addition to mastering tasty recipes, kids learn hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, improve math and reading skills and it encourages meaningful family time away from work, school, and screens this holiday season!

20% off Sitewide / Sale Active Nov. 26- 29th 

