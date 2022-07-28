We Love This Bright and Beautiful New Tabitha Brown New Home Collection at Target

Tabitha Brown is back with a second limited-edition Tabitha Brown for Target collection.

From the woman who does it all with a smile, comes the latest collection that is all about home. The actress, author and social media phenomenon certainly knows how to create magic everywhere she goes, and this includes your own personal space. Bring some magic into your life whether in your office, your home office, or your small studio apartment. Her stationery, office organization essentials, wall décor and accents, furniture, giftables, and pet items just are the definition of JOY!

The collection includes bright hues and bold patterns perfect for gifting, decorating, and organizing for the workplace, home office, dorm room and more. Frames with messages of positivity can also hold loving memories from your favorite days. Sit at your desk drinking your tea from your ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS mug and drink in where you want your day to take you. Smell candles that are sweet and full of bliss.

Tabitha’s world becomes your world even if you only have a small six-foot desk to share it with her. What she does with this décor is not supply another decoration – she is giving you a lifestyle that enhances your mood and brings the color back to your life. It’s beautiful to feel the passion of her work and the true meaning behind it, which is to simply make you smile!

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, just in time for back-to-college shopping, guests can shop the second Tabitha Brown for Target collection – with most items under $30 – on Target.com and in all Target stores, while supplies last. The collection will also be available via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

