WebWork Is Solving Employee Monitoring Challenges for All Types of Work

WebWork Time Tracker is now an all-in-one solution not only for remote teams but also hybrid and office-based. It is an employee monitoring software that helps to estimate the productivity level of employees. WebWork is more than employee monitoring software, it is also a platform for task management, communication, and more.

Initially a time tracker, WebWork has been focusing on time management and productivity increase through time tracking. It is still doing so, however, with a larger range of features and functionalities.

As a complete work platform, WebWork is enabling teams of all kinds to organize their work and manage its completion in a centralized and easy way.

Let’s take a look at how WebWork is solving employee monitoring and other issues for each type of work.

THE CHALLENGES OF EMPLOYEE MONITORING

Employee Monitoring is the main challenge for all categories of work. Several challenges are:

Employees may think that their employers do not trust them enough. There is a constant fear of being watched and adversely criticized; however, by using WebWork, employers can praise their employees based on their performance, and this way employees will be more relaxed that they are on the right track. Employees will also understand monitoring is only for their good.

Privacy can be considered another challenge. Employees should feel comfortable checking their bank statements or using another personal platform. By tracking them, they would feel that their privacy is being violated. However, WebWork solves this problem by allowing employees to pause time tracking, whenever they want.

CHALLENGES OF REMOTE WORK

It’s easy to get distracted while working at home or anywhere out-of-office. WebWork offers remote employee monitoring which allows employers to be aware of their employees’ amount of time spent on each app and website.

As known, remote employees get easily distracted and tend to focus on non-work related things. Due to Time Tracker with Screenshots, you can have proof of your employees’ performance regarding whether they dedicate enough time and effort to mandatory tasks or not.

Remote work can be challenging and can impact the mental health of employees. Working at home alone decreases the chances of communication and you may feel lonely, especially if living alone. If this feeling lasts longer, it can lead to depression and anxiety. WebWork offers Team Chat which establishes a discussion platform to share files and interact with each other by commenting and replying to each other.

The atmosphere is a very important factor and it is important where you work. It’s hard to focus on work while working at home, as your workplace becomes your home, which can lead to burnout and decreased self-esteem. WebWork makes sure that you have a good time and task management structure that will help you even in intense times.

CHALLENGES OF OFFICE-BASED WORK

Monitoring your employees at the office can be easier, as they are physically in the office. WebWork provides proof of the time dedicated to tasks. This way employers can estimate employees’ performance.

You may think that you are under pressure while working in the office. Subconsciously, you may feel anxious while thinking that you are being controlled by your employers when they watch you work. WebWork offers a task management system that will make you more determined to do your tasks and your main focus will be the completion of your duties.

Working in the office decreases your chances of walking and moving around. WebWork makes sure that you work eight hours a day, and do not exceed the limit.

CHALLENGES OF HYBRID WORK

Hybrid work means that half of your team works at the office and half out-of-office. In this case, you need to make sure that both office employees’ and out-of-office employees’ productivity stays high. There is inconsistent communication, as different teams work in different places. WebWork is needed both at the office and out-of-office and helps by providing features like Activity Level, Team Chat, and Time Tracking with Screenshots to track your employees.

Considering the above-mentioned challenges of employee monitoring, you need to use the features of WebWork. All job categories have their challenges, but with the help of WebWork, you will solve productivity and time/task management-related issues.