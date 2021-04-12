Wedding bands for men – looking at the trends that are defining 2021

Although the Covid19 pandemic has devastated lives and battered the economy, it could not dampen people’s spirit to stay fashionable. Indeed, restricted movements and disrupted lifestyles are causing too much stress. Still, the time spent thinking about fashion brings welcome relief and distraction from the gloomy atmosphere that lifts the spirits. As we keep behind the forgettable year of the pandemic and enter a new year, let us focus on the emerging fashion trends for men. Although wedding celebrations have taken a hit due to the pandemic restrictions, it could not stop the free-flowing ideas about wedding fashion for men that focus on wedding bands for men.

For long, wedding bands like the ones available from Mensweddingbands, LLC has been one of the most notable fashion accessories for men who prefer the bands over rings because it gives them enough scope to experiment with design and style. The trend of individualized style is leading to the creation of new types of wedding bands that are likely to define the accessory in new ways.

Alternative metals are in focus

Metal wedding bands have been in vogue for years, and the choice of metals revolved around gold and silver. However, new metals like titanium, tungsten, platinum, and palladium are breaking into the fashion scene. Those who want to break the trend and ready by walking a different path now have many alternatives. All these precious metals except platinum are non-traditional for use in jewelry making and give more options to create distinctive designs that bear the individual’s signature style. It is possible to get a wedding band design with the most non-traditional metal that fits your budget.

More attention to comfort

Even the most stylish and elegantly designed wedding bands might be a party spoiler if it is not comfortable enough to wear for a long time. Pinched skin is the most common design complaint about wedding bands and rings that cut into the skin so deep that it was impossible to wear it longer than a few minutes. To eradicate the problem, most modern men’s wedding bands have a beveled edge on the inner surface instead of a flat one so that it is easier to put on and slide off. Since men are not accustomed to jewelry, the newfound comfort makes the bands most attractive.

New designs and patterns

Adding more variety to the design is making wedding bands more popular with men. Some new designs and patterns are emerging every day, and men can try out some creative designs without restricting their choices to the traditional bands only. Some of the fastest-growing trends are engravings and carvings in men’s wedding bands and going ahead, Nordic runes and Celtic knots are fast gaining popularity. Combinations of different metals, special inlays, and beveled edges give more options.

For those who dare to walk against the tide and try something that makes them stand out from the crowd, wedding bands made from wood are an option too.