Wedding Vendors: The Key to Planning Your Perfect Wedding

Choosing the right wedding vendors for everything from photography to the cake to your wedding and reception venues hinges greatly on knowing which questions to ask. By gathering the important details early on, you’ll be able to select reputable vendors who are able to deliver the promised goods and services on time in a quality way.

The first order of business when planning a wedding is choosing the sites for your wedding and reception. When you contact possible wedding sites, ask whether or not it is an option to hold the reception at the same location. Holding both functions at the same place eliminates potential problems and allows your guests to proceed a short distance from the ceremony to the party quickly.

Ask about the availability of dates and times. Find out how many people the venue can accommodate comfortably and what kind of parking is available. Ask about any restrictions as far as wedding photography and videography. Request a written checklist that details exactly what is part of the wedding package you choose.

Since you’ll want photographs and video to remember your wedding day, it’s essential that you choose a photographer and videographer with proven track records. You may be able to choose one company for both services, for example, this wedding videographers from San Jose. Ask to see samples of their work and scrutinize it closely. Wedding images are something you’ll treasure forever, and it’s important that they’re perfect.

Since flowers set the mood when it comes to the wedding day, choosing the right florist is imperative. Before contacting the florist, create a budget that includes a generous floral allowance, choose your wedding colors, and determine your floral needs. Once you’ve gathered references and contacted a couple of florists, ask them to provide you with written estimates for their services.

Many couples find that choosing their wedding cake is one of the more pleasurable wedding planning tasks. Never select a wedding cake vendor without scheduling a tasting. Once you’ve had a chance to sample their confections, you’ll be able to easily choose the one to provide the cake with the taste, texture and design that you prefer.

Last, but not least, is the music for your wedding. Whether you choose a harpist, DJ, pop band or choral group to provide your music, be aware of the mood and tone each option sets. Ask whether or not the musicians have extensive experience with weddings and receptions, determine if they’re open to allowing you to choose your own songs and find out their hourly rates.

When you deal with wedding vendors to plan your nuptials, check and double-check that the ones you select are able and willing to provide the goods and services you need for the estimated price and then make your decision.