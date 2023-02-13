Weddings, Proposals and Love In Times Square This Valentine’s Day

There are nights that you are just so happy you were in the audience and last night was one of them, when Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley joined together with The New York Pops. Led by Maestro Steven Reineke, for The New York Pops’ 40th anniversary season, this was a night to remember.

The show was billed as One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley and Carnegie Hall was packed to the rafters with an audience that was thrilled to be there. Starting off the evening in a sparkly blue gown, Ms Headley a cappella melted into “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as she was joined by The New York Pops.

In 1997 Ms. Headley was cast in The Lion King and the audience was treated to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. The audience learned why when they were given a snippet of “He Lives In You,” also from The Lion King

My favorite part of the evening was a mash-up of “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” from Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Ms Headley recreated her emotionally powerful role as the witch in the Encore’s 2022 production that landed on Broadway. What makes Ms. Headley so great is she is a consummate actress and she feels the song and therefore so does her audience.

Next up was “My House” from Matilda. One of the highlights of the evening was how Ms. Headly shared her love for her family, which spilled out into the audience.

Testing out her vocals without a mic again a cappella in a gospel operatic forte was also a highlight of the evening. Ms. Headley has an incredible range that is perfect in pitch.

“I’m Still Hurting” Jason Robert Browns powerful song from The Last Five Years,” had Ms. Headley in tears.

A medley of “Written In The Stars” from Aida, the title song from “Lost In The Stars” and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden, ended the first act with a florish.

One of my favorite songs Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” rousingly opened the second act with The Broadway Inspirational Choir as back-up.

Elton John’s “Your Song”, was a song she sang at Kennedy Center that was a gift to Elton and now the New York Pops audience.

Stunning in a purple ensemble, her love for her daughter and how children grow up came through in Toy Story’s “When She Love Me.”

The Pops in full glory followed with “You Got A Friend In Me,” also from Toy Story.

Ms. Headley was incredibly generous and gave Chris Mann, a singer who placed fourth on the second season of The Voice in 2012 a chance to shine. Mann toured inThe Phantom of the Opera, as the Phantom and recreated “Music of The Night”.

Ms. Headley and Mr. Mann write together in Nashville and “Because You Need Me” is one of their compositions.

They then duetted on “Amazing Grace,” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir. It is easy to see why Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. Her low notes were outstanding.

Another Headley composition is a song called “I Wish” about what you wish for your child. The lyrics are exquisite.

From Wicked “For Good” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir.

Then the encore…..”Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody,” had Heather getting Carnegie Hall singing and dancing leaving the hall and the audience with a high octane energy spurt. What a way to end the night.

Heather can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but if you have a chance to see her in person do so.

Make sure you book your tickets for The Marvelous Marilyn Maye and The New York Pops on March 24th and get your tickets now The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala May 1st. This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow will feature Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and more to be announced. Do not miss out on another night to remember.