Wednesday Is Bryant Park Day

Wednesday Is Bryant Park Day

This spring marks the 30th anniversary of Bryant Park’s 1992 reopening after an extensive redesign and revitalization. Through Bryant Park Corporation’s commitment to revitalizing Midtown Manhattan, the park has evolved into an urban oasis that is home to a lush lawn and extensive plantings and many free activities like games, fitness classes, and literary discussions. Much of Bryant Park Corporation’s success is a result of its vigilant care and robust year-round programming including iconic, world-class events and experiences such as Movie Nights, Picnic Performances, and Bank of America Winter Village. Celebrations for the park’s 30-year milestone will continue throughout the spring and summer months for locals and tourists to enjoy.

This Wednesday May 11th, from 11:30 -1pm Bryant Park President Dan Biederman and other special guests will be on hand for a presentation of the proclamation from New York City to name May 11, 2022 “Bryant Park Day” followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting to officially open the lawn for the season and other special guest appearances and surprises.  

Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

