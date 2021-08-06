Weekend Drinks with Volcan de Mi Tierra Tequila

It’s going to be another beautiful summer weekend in New York City.

Make the most of your time with these amazing drink recipes from the phenomenal Volcan de Mi Tierra Tequila.

Volcan Margarita

2 parts Volcán De Mi Tierra Blanco Tequila

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

¾ part agave syrup

Salt and lime for rim

Slice of lime for garnish

Method: Combine your tequila and lime juice, and agave syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until it is mixed and chilled. Garnish with a slice of lime.

Blend together lime and salt in a small blender, place the mixture on a plate. Press the rim of a glass into it to rim the edge. Strain margarita into the glass.

JALISCO MULE

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

3 oz Ginger Beet

½ Fresh Lime Juice

METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco and fresh lime juice in a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Top with ginger beer and stir. Garnish with a candied ginger and dehydrated lime wheel.

LA VALOMA

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¾ Oz Agave Syrup

A pinch of salt

METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.