Weekend in Hamptons at Annual Hampton Fashion Week

The Annual Hampton Fashion Week hit the runway from this month and was packed with so many fashionable moment.

On August 6, the day started with local pop-up tastings in the lounge that brought stylish joy out east. From sips of rose wine to snacking on healthy snacks such as Scott’s Protein Balls, there was much to be enjoyed. Other exhibitors included Grande Cosmetics, Nestseekers and Amazing World Realty, Marc Harvey Beauty, YouCam, The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Power up With Samsung, Smart Water and more! Guests enjoyed signature cocktails from Belvoir, Wine365 Brands, Portofino Gin, and Maison Marcel Wine; and small bites from local restaurants and brands including Ruta Oaxaca, Backyard Barbeque, The Complete Burger, DeJesus Deli & Grocery, and Liege Waffle.



During the day in the garden, sustainable collections such as EQUALS HUMAN, and GLORIA LEE were featured before an excited audience who wildly applauded their debuts. Then the premiere of Hamptons Swim Week took placed and featured BOLD Swim and Origin of Oceans + SORABYRD by JORDAN BYRD.

Later in the evening, Candace Bushnell, creator of Sex and the City, presented the Fashion Icon Award to Nicole Miller for “Designer of The Year”, celebrating her 40th Anniversary in fashion.

Other honorees were celebrated as Beauty Sponsor, Alicia Grande, CEO of Grande Cosmetics, presented the “Rising Star Award” to designer Gloria Lee. Dee Rivera, Founder of Hamptons Fashion Week, presented celebrity designer Cesar Galindo, with “Trendsetter of the Year”; and Dan’s Papers’ owner and president of Schneps Media, Victoria Schneps, presented the “Media Maven of the Year Award” to award-winning author Constance C.R. White.

Hamptons Fashion Week ® was created by DCG Media Group and curated by producer Dee Rivera, a veteran in fashion and CEO of DCG Media Group. Hamptons Fashion Week ® is a much-anticipated experience that will bring a new dimension to the summer calendar of events in the East End

“Hamptons is my happy place and I’m so proud of my team and what we built so far for Hamptons Fashion Week. This year we are bringing the Hamptons Fashion week Metaverse which is a whole new level of experiencing Fashion Week.” said Dee Rivera, Founder of Hamptons Fashion Week ®. “This special event is a unique, fun, and all-encompassing opportunity to share with residents and visitors, enjoy local fashion and beauty brands found right here in the East End, and give all designers an opportunity to showcase their collection.”

Here is to a beautiful Saturday in the Hamptons.