MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Best of Lists

Weekend Shopping List for Gal Pal Gifts

Weekend Shopping List for Gal Pal Gifts

There are a lot of birthdays in the month of May. When gifting your gal pals give them something different that they will love and appreciate.

There is always one beauty product out there that actually improves the way you look. PHYTO’s new anti-frizz care range PHYTODEFRISANT is simply the best product out there for summer. It honestly smooths and protects hair from humidity. It will not matter if you have thick curly head, or super straight and thin, it just improves the look and feel of hair for the warm season.

PHYTODEFRISANT offers a simple and natural routine, which intensely hydrates and nourishes the hair fiber, saturating it in moisture to reduce porosity and envelop hair in a humidity-proof film. The line is all a game-changer, but especially the PHYTODEFRISANT Anti-Frizz Shampoo. After just a week of use you notice the difference. Give her something she is going to use over and over again and always thank you.

Giving a friend peace of mind is pretty special. So many of us suffer from anxiety and lack of sleep, especially after all we have been through with the pandemic. Natrol just launched a line of products that blends melatonin and secondary ingredients with immune health, calm, and beauty benefits, each uniquely formulated to plus up your sleep.

Natrol’s new line of melatonin can provide relief while enhancing the benefits of quality sleep. It makes a noticeable difference in sleep after just a few days of use. And, your friend will love the way it helps with supporting overall health. We particularly love the Sleep+ Immune Health that is delicious berry-flavored gummies with powerful sleep blend of melatonin and elderberry with zinc and vitamins C & D.

Happy Gifting!

Related Items
Best of Lists
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Best of Lists

Picnic in the Park on Mother’s Day

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 7, 2021
Read More

Trending in May

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 7, 2021
Read More

Get Ready for Cinco de Mayo

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2021
Read More

Gifts Mom Will Love for Mother’s Day

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 29, 2021
Read More

Music to Our Ears

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 12, 2021
Read More

Celebs in the News

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 2, 2021
Read More

Celebs, Sightings and More

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 23, 2021
Read More

Cheers to March – Best of Drinks in Spring

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 23, 2021
Read More

March Beauty Bliss List

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 22, 2021
Read More