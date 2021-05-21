Weekend Shopping List for Gal Pal Gifts

There are a lot of birthdays in the month of May. When gifting your gal pals give them something different that they will love and appreciate.

There is always one beauty product out there that actually improves the way you look. PHYTO’s new anti-frizz care range PHYTODEFRISANT is simply the best product out there for summer. It honestly smooths and protects hair from humidity. It will not matter if you have thick curly head, or super straight and thin, it just improves the look and feel of hair for the warm season.

PHYTODEFRISANT offers a simple and natural routine, which intensely hydrates and nourishes the hair fiber, saturating it in moisture to reduce porosity and envelop hair in a humidity-proof film. The line is all a game-changer, but especially the PHYTODEFRISANT Anti-Frizz Shampoo. After just a week of use you notice the difference. Give her something she is going to use over and over again and always thank you.

Giving a friend peace of mind is pretty special. So many of us suffer from anxiety and lack of sleep, especially after all we have been through with the pandemic. Natrol just launched a line of products that blends melatonin and secondary ingredients with immune health, calm, and beauty benefits, each uniquely formulated to plus up your sleep.

Natrol’s new line of melatonin can provide relief while enhancing the benefits of quality sleep. It makes a noticeable difference in sleep after just a few days of use. And, your friend will love the way it helps with supporting overall health. We particularly love the Sleep+ Immune Health that is delicious berry-flavored gummies with powerful sleep blend of melatonin and elderberry with zinc and vitamins C & D.

Happy Gifting!