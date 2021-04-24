Welcome to deBlasio’s New York: Notorious Gang Member Out On No Bail For Attempted Murder Sends Officer to The Hospital

A New York police officer was taken to hospital after a freed gang member and attempted murder suspect suddenly reversed his car at a traffic stop, dragging the officer with him before going on a wild 12-hour rampage. After hurting the officer, Speeding away from the scene and leaving the officer in the road, Newson drove to a house nearly 15 miles away, in Far Rockaway. His ex-girlfriend and her mother were living in the basement of the house, after the 66 year-old owner took pity on them. Newson broke into the house, smashing through the lock on the door, police said. He allegedly threatened the 66-year-old woman, pretending he had a gun in his pocket. Threw plants at the women and her son. Newson then made his way on foot to nearby street, where he allegedly stole a green Jaguar S-Type sedan. The owner had left it running to warm up before heading to work.

This is the officer who was hurt

Takim Newson, 32 was free without bail, awaiting trial for a Valentine’s Day attempted murder in Queens. He is accused of shooting a 43-year-old man in the groin while attempting to rob him of a cellphone at the PreGame Sports Bar & Lounge in Jamaica.

Newson fled New York City after the shooting, but marshals tracked him down to his mother’s home in North Carolina.

On April 7 a judge let him walk free, despite Newson’s own defense lawyer arguing a $50,000 bond would be appropriate.

Newson, is a reputed member of the Edgemere Crew gang, has a rap sheet listing more than 20 prior arrests. Two of those cases involve allegedly shooting at police in 2008 and another shooting in 2011 – are sealed.

Newson served a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for an armed robbery in Nassau County before being paroled in 2011, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.

This is who is running around our streets thanks to deBlasio and Cuomo’s get out of jail free cards, as well as the no bail reform laws.