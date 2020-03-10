MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Welcome to Festa Della Donna

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus a trip to Italy is unthinkable. Not to worry, last Saturday night the Laurie Beechman Theatre brought the flavor of Italy to NY with Festa Della Donna.

Five Italian-American ladies of comedy and music entertained the audience with Italian songs and dances.

Jenna Esposito

Evening was hosted by signers Jenna Esposito and Vanessa Racci.

Regina Dicicco

Alessandra Belloni and her dance company performed Taranttella dances. Tarantella is a form of Italian folk dances characterized by light, quick steps and teasing  and  flirtatious dancing.

Vanessa Racci

Aessandra accompanied the dancers on the tambourine.One of the  evening sponsors was Mionetto Prosecco  and each member of the audience was treated to a bottle of this wonderful drink.

Alessandra Belloni. 

There were two other sponsors Angelina Bakery and and Nattis Restaurant. Angelina Bakery generously supplied delicious  cookies for all.

Mary Dimino 

There were two other sponsors Angelina Bakery and and Nattis Restaurant. Angelina Bakery generously supplied delicious  cookies for all. Nattis Restaurant invited everyone for an after party. Full disclosure, I’m a great fan of the great Italian Songbook. Since it’s very rare to hear those classic Italian songs that had become popular through recordings of Dean Martin, Al Martino, Frank Sinatra, Louis Prima and other crooners, I did not want to miss this evening. I was not disappointed.

