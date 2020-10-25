Welcome To The Plastic Bag Store

The Plastic Bag Store is a public art installation and immersive film by artist and director Robin Frohardt that employs humor, craft, and a critical lens to our culture of consumption and convenience — specifically, the enduring effects of our single-use plastics.

Free and open to the public, The Plastic Bag Store will occupy 20 Times Square, where shelves will be stocked with thousands of original, hand-sculpted items — produce and meat, dry goods and toiletries, cakes and sushi rolls — all made from discarded, single-use plastics in an endless flux of packaging. The store transforms into an immersive, dynamic stage for a film in which inventive puppetry, shadow play, and intricate handmade sets tell the darkly comedic, sometimes tender story of how the overabundance of plastic waste we leave behind might be misinterpreted by future generations.

The Plastic Bag Store is free to attend, but registration is required. Groups of 12 guests or less will be able to experience this exhibition in hour-long intervals.

Daily showings, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm.