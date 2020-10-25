MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Welcome To The Plastic Bag Store

Welcome To The Plastic Bag Store

The Plastic Bag Store is a public art installation and immersive film by artist and director Robin Frohardt that employs humor, craft, and a critical lens to our culture of consumption and convenience — specifically, the enduring effects of our single-use plastics.

Free and open to the public, The Plastic Bag Store will occupy 20 Times Square, where shelves will be stocked with thousands of original, hand-sculpted items — produce and meat, dry goods and toiletries, cakes and sushi rolls —  all made from discarded, single-use plastics in an endless flux of packaging. The store transforms into an immersive, dynamic stage for a film in which inventive puppetry, shadow play, and intricate handmade sets tell the darkly comedic, sometimes tender story of how the overabundance of plastic waste we leave behind might be misinterpreted by future generations.

The Plastic Bag Store is free to attend, but registration is required. Groups of 12 guests or less will be able to experience this exhibition in hour-long intervals.

Daily showings, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Times Square Asks You To Vote Your Future

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2020
Read More

Midnight Moment Continues in Times Square With Projection Napping

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2020
Read More

MAD About Jewelry 2020

WriterOctober 14, 2020
Read More

CODAsummit 2020 Kicks Off with Virtual 3D Celebration

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 12, 2020
Read More

James Goldcrown, Alexandra Richards, Cavier Coleman, Edward Granger and More Join Project Zero’s Artsy Auction

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2020
Read More

Atelier des Lumières, Paris, France

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 29, 2020
Read More

Al Hirschfeld Foundation presents online exhibition, “West Wing Ha! – Presidents & Their Challengers As Seen By Hirschfeld.”

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

MvVO ART Brings Glory to New York City with AD ART SHOW

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

MoMA Sets Opening Date

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2020
Read More