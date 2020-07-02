Well Beings Virtual Town Hall on 7/14 – Matthew McConaughey, Kid Cudi, Alanis Morissette, Billy Porter, Michael Urie, Ariel Winter, Bill Pullman, and more

Weta Washington, D.C., the flagship public media station in the nation’s capital, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will host a one-hour virtual national town hall to launch Well Beings, a major public media campaign addressing the health needs of Americans, beginning with the Youth Mental Health Project. The free town hall event takes place on July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET during NAMI’s annual convention and one of the largest community gatherings of mental health advocates in the United States.The Well Beings Virtual National Town Hall will feature a panel discussion on Youth Mental Health & Society, as well as remarks by the following:
Akeemjamal Rollins, Slam Poet, Youth Educator
Alanis Morissette, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Activist
Alexis Davis, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, student journalist
Ariel Winter, TV Actor (“Modern Family”), Activist
Bill Pullman, Film, TV and Broadway Actor (While You Were Sleeping,
Sleepless in Seattle), Activist
Billy Porter, Emmy, Grammy and Tony-Award winning Actor (“Pose”, Kinky
Boots), Actor/Director (“Judy”)
Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., NAMI, CEO
Darrell Hammond, Actor, Comedian (“SNL”)
Dr. Ken Duckworth, NAMI, Chief Medical Officer
Drew Carey, Comedian, TV Host (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, “The Price Is
Right”)
Eugene Simon, Film and TV Actor (“Game of Thrones”), Activist
Evan Rose, Board Chair of The Steve Fund
Gabriella Pizzolo, Broadway and TV Actor (“Stranger Things”, Matilda)
Ian Alexander, TV Actor (“The OA”), Activist
Jewel, Singer/Songwriter, Actress and Mental Health Advocate
Joel de la Fuente, TV Actor (“Law & Order SVU”, “The Man in the High Castle”)
John Moe, Podcast Host, (“The Hilarious World of Depression”, Call to Mind American Public Media)
Judith Ivey, Two-Time Tony Award-winning Actor (“Steaming”, “Hurlyburly”)
Ken Burns, Documentarian
Kid Cudi, Rapper, Actor
LeVar Burton, Film and TV Actor (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”, “Roots”)
Lucas Calhoun, Actor, Director (“Billions”, “Madam Secretary”)
Matthew McConaughey, Actor (Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar), Activist
Michael Urie, TV and Broadway Actor (“Ugly Betty”, “Younger”)
Norm Lewis, Broadway and TV Actor (“Scandal”, Da 5 Bloods, Porgy and Bess)
Penn Jillette, Magician, Actor, Author
Rachel Nichols, Actor (“The Librarians”, “Continuum”)
Raven Saunders, NCAA Champion Shotputter, Olympian
Rema Webb – Actor (“Sudden Death”, “First Born”, “Murphy Brown”, “Lion King”,
“Book of Mormon”)
Rocco DiSpirito, Chef, TV Host
Scott Bakula, Film and TV Actor (“Quantum Leap”, “Star Trek Enterprise”)
Sean Astin, Film and TV Actor (Lord of the Rings, Goonies), Activist
Sharon Percy Rockefeller, WETA, President & CEO
Stephanie Bell-Rose, The Steve Fund, Co-Founder
Stephanie Kurtzuba, Film, TV, Theatre Actor (“The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Annie”, “The Irishman”,”The Good Wife”)
Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Founder-Quick Silver Theater Company (Barry on The Good Fight, Orange is the New Black, Public Theatre’s-‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ and ‘Bring in ‘Da Noise Bring in ‘Da Funk)
Wendi McLendon-Covey, Film and TV Actor, Comedian (“The Goldbergs”)
William H. Carson, MD, Psychiatrist & Clinical Researcher
Livestream the Well Beings Virtual National Town Hall at WellBeings.org
The Well Beings Virtual National Town Hall will present powerful stories from young people and notable personalities, remarks from a roster of celebrities, special performances, exclusive campaign content, and a panel discussion.
The panel will bring together the voices of young people, experts, parents, and notable personalities to discuss youth mental health and society, moderated by John Moe, creator and host of the podcast “The Hilarious World of Depression” from CALL TO MIND at American Public Media.
The July 14 virtual event will debut exclusive content, including interview excerpts from an upcoming film being produced and directed by Ewers Brothers Productions and executive produced by Ken Burns. WETA will also announce the first stops for the Well Beings Tour, a cross-country tour that will include community engagement, resource fairs, storytelling, Mental Health First Aid training, panel discussions and more.
Google+
YouTube
RSS