Well Tuned – Orthopedic Expert Dr. Gabriel Dassa is the Doctor Who Sings

Imagine if you went to a doctor and the visit came with a song that made your heart flutter with delight.

The exciting world of Dr. Gabriel Dassa is a storied life full of wonder and musical joy. He is not only a well-known orthopedic expert. He also happens to be a rising a cappella star. A talented artist who happens to also have a medical career is one-of-a-kind and the stuff that is like an amazing Hollywood film with a perfect happy ending. It is the kind of movie you want to watch repeatedly.

From the operating room and during consults then onward to the music stage, Dr. Dassa demonstrates incredible skill and determination to succeed in all his endeavors daily. The premiere orthopedic expert in the New York Metropolitan area is gaining traction as one of the most memorable voices in a cappella in America. A leading expert in dual industries, he continues to spread healing power for both the body along with for the minds and hearts of his community.

While his practice Dassa Orthopedics specializes in Orthopedic treatments, Dr. Dassa also applies the benefits of music to his overall office practices. His wonderful musical inclinations are rooted in the revival of his own all-time favorite band. At an early age, Dr. Dassa met Robert Carr from Robert and Johnny. He quickly developed a strong ardor for Doo-wop and musical expression. Simultaneously in active pursuit of medicine, he would sing between surgeries, performing in local theater productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Godspell.”

The crisscrossing of the fields proves to please both patients and audiences. Dr. Dassa has received offers from the leading names in a capella. He joined Classic Sounds fresh off their win of Acapella American Idol in 2010. As manager of Classic Sounds, Dr. Dassa leads performances, handles bookings and events, as well as records, mixes, produces, and masters their albums and tracks. On stage, the professional sings lead and first tenor, second tenor, and even falsetto. Alongside Classic Sounds he has been fortunate to have performed on “The Vinny Vella Show” and proudly filled stadiums across the country.

Throughout it all, Dr. Dassa has maintained his interest in his lifelong devotion to Jay Siegel’s Tokens – considered the most versatile and memorable a capella group in all musical history. Their first single topped the charts in 1961 and their popularity has since maintained followers through generations of music enthusiasts. The Tokens became immortalized with their signature song, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” In 1994, it was fondly featured in the “Lion King,” which came more than 30 years after its original release.

The magic behind the music of the Tokens was stylized by Jay Siegel, the original lead singer, and founding member. His distinct falsetto and tenor lead has remained sacred and characterized by the group with Dr. Dassa and Kurt Yaghjian.

With both creative endeavors and prominent dedication to medicine, the prominent work of Dr. Dassa is truly remarkable. To learn more about this all-encompassing life, please visit https://dassaortho.com . To learn more about Classic Sounds, visit https://www.classicsoundsmusic.com . And to experience Jay Siegel’s Tokens, visit https://maltshopcruise.com/lineup/jay-siegels-tokens .