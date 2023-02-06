We’re the Superhumans Shows The Resilience and Joy Of Yes I Can

We’re the Superhumans is a television advert which was produced by Channel 4 to promote its broadcast of the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The advert features people of various backgrounds and disabilities performing different activities and physical feats with joy and strength. It was set to a performance of the Sammy Davis Jr. song “Yes I Can” by a band composed of musicians with disabilities.

We’re the Superhumans received wide acclaim, and won the overall award in film at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival. Over 140 people with disabilities from various countries were cast, including 39 Paralympic athletes.

The advert faced criticism for allegedly conveying unrealistic expectations of people with disabilities, but Channel 4 stated that it worked with disability organizations to ensure its portrayals were accurate.

