WeSongCycle Premires

P.A. TOKYO will host a live, virtual premiere of their cross-continental musical collaboration, WeSongCycle. The virtual song cycle will begin at 8:45am (EST) / 7:45am (CST) in the United States on YouTube.

This virtual premiere marks the season finale of an online documentary-style series in which P.A. TOKYO brought together an international group of the next generation of composers, lyricists, writers, and directors to create an original song cycle. The creators were guided by Broadway mentor Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) and Broadway advisors Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance), Stafford Arima (Allegiance, Ragtime), and Mariko Kojima (Pacific Overtures).

Creators from Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom came together through Zoom video calls and work sessions to write a musical based on the theme, “Heroism.” Led by project director Makiko Shibuya, the artists collaborated to craft a new story and found their journeys documented in a five-part series on YouTube. Participating composers included Akiha Uryu, Minhui Lee, Jamie Maletz, and Lucy O’Brien. Lyricists for the cycle included Polly Hilton, Tsukuri Miyano, Joe Slabe, Brandon Michael Lowden, and Annabel Mutale Reed.