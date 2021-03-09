MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
West Village Italian Cafe, Pane Pasta Celebrates Their 1 Year Anniversary Despite Opening During The Pandemic

T2C wants to say congratulations to Pane Pasta for not only surviving the pandemic but thriving. On March 21, from noon-6pm, the West Village Italian Cafe, Pane Pasta will celebrates their 1 Year anniversary since opening right before the pandemic shutdown, March, 2020

For Pane Pasta’s 1st Anniversary celebration Sunday, March 21, Noon-everyone will receive a FREE sampling plate of savory and sweet delights. Just go to 58 W. 8th Street between 6th & Greenwich Avenues, just north of the NYU Campus.

Coming to America with dreams of opening an authentic Italian cafe with The Sicilian Experience in the heart of the West Village last March, 2020,  Vincenzo Virzi and Pietro Chirco could have never known that there would be a pandemic and shutdown. They had to close for a month and then bravely re-opened in April for take out and delivery only. 

There are now a few tables for outside dining or an Espresso, Coffee or Hot Chocolate. They were determined to bring the Sicilian experience with delicious baked goods and fresh pasta recipes derived from their grandparents and their art of making pasta and pizza using just a few simple high quality ingredients. With a passion for authentic food from their home they hope that Pane Pasta will transport you with their specialities as you indulge in the flavors and fragrances of Sicily that  includes handmade pasta, arancine, panelle, rosticceria Palermitana (their traditional street food) and Dolci.

Pane Pasta has survived their first year and is open from 9am-9pm, 7 days a week!  With schools and businesses closed, it hasn’t been easy, but people have found a taste of Palermo, Italy, keeps them coming back for the authentic delicious organic baked goods and pastries, Bombolone, Italian Cheesecake , Cannolis, Miniature Cream Puffs and Fruit Tarts. Some of the savory dishes include, Pizza, Sfincione, Focaccia, Rice Balls, Paninis prepared to order, Salads and Freshly Made Pasta Dishes.

Pane Pasta resembles the type of Palermo casual cafe called a focacceria, a bread based snack shop. Vincenzo’s family owned and operated a bakery in Palermo for 70 years and that was his inspiration for Pane Pasta (“Bread Dough”).

