What a Surprise Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter

The lore goes if a groundhog sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

Since February 2, dates back to 1887 Punxsutawney Phil has predicted the weather. With two feet of snow and cloudy skies outside, how did anyone think Punxsutawney Phil would predict anything else? With winter temperatures so mild this should come as no surprise. I’d be more surprised if he had seen hadn’t seen his shadow.

A livestream, from last years Groundhog Day’s had more than 15,000 viewers at one point. The livestream comes from Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

